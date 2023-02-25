Saving the world, and saving butterflies! - Moths and Butterflies of NZ Trust

Saturday, 25 February, 2023 - 12:33

Ellen Eskildsen has been presented with a plaque from the Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust (MBNZT) proclaiming it is a great example of butterfly habitat.

Not only is it great habitat for NZ’s invertebrates, but Ellen has employed many natural techniques to utilise rainwater on her small, suburban property and ensure that she doesn’t contribute to Auckland’s growing storm and wastewater issues. She shares her knowledge and experience with other people to enable them to maximise the potential in their own backyard through regular garden workshops.

Members of the MBNZT are concerned that butterfly habitat is on the decline. Most people in NZ no longer recognise any species besides the monarch and the cabbage white.

"We are seeing far less of our endemic species every year," said Jacqui Knight, founding trustee of the MBNZT. "And they are so special!"

"Nowhere else in the world can you find the beautiful NZ red admiral or the forest ringlet. And many of our moth species are spectacular too."

Since 2009 the MBNZT has been searching nationwide for examples of good butterfly habitat. Those people who apply are not automatically granted certification but must provide assurances that they host at least three different species and provide other requirements that butterflies and moths need: shelter, sunlight and of course no pesticides.

In reviewing the garden, entomologist Grace Hall (left) commented how important gardens like Ellen’s were.

"Insects are so significant," she said. "They are pollinators, so critical in food production, as well as being essential ingredients of our native birds’ diets. They are also essential in the breaking down and disposal of organic matter."

The plaque was presented to Ellen this week by Jacqui Knight, founding trustee of the MBNZT (right).