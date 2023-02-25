Foodstuffs Partners with Whakarongorau Aotearoa to Promote the 1737 National Mental Health Helpline

Saturday, 25 February, 2023 - 16:35

In response to the distress caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and the ongoing bad weather, Foodstuffs, the 100% New Zealand owned and operated co-operative behind PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square, has partnered with Whakarongorau Aotearoa // New Zealand Telehealth Services, to help ensure those impacted and affected know free, 24x7 mental health support is available by calling or texting 1737, the national mental health helpline.

Chris Quin, Managing Director of Foodstuffs New Zealand says: "We understand events like Cyclone Gabrielle and the ongoing bad weather can cause significant stress and anxiety for individuals and communities. That's why we're partnering with Whakarongorau Aotearoa, to remind people that support, and advice is available, and how to access it when they’re ready."

"If someone is feeling stressed or overwhelmed, we want them to know there’s free, specialist support available, so for our stores in affected areas, we’ve added messages promoting 1737 to our till receipts, we’re running announcements over instore speaker systems and we’re promoting the service via our Facebook pages and over email."

The 1737 service provides free, confidential support for anyone feeling distressed, overwhelmed, or anxious. By calling or texting 1737, people can connect with a trained counsellor who can provide support, advice, and ideas to help manage stress and anxiety, and what’s happening for them right now.

Glynis Sandland, Acting Chief Executive of Whakarongorau Aotearoa said: "The impact of Cyclone Gabrielle is far reaching. Just as important as physical and practical support is providing psychosocial support, for people’s wellbeing. With the help of Foodstuffs, we’re ensuring people know that if they, or someone they know, needs mental wellbeing support or advice they can call or text 1737 anytime."

"The 1737 team can support people and their whÄnau during this difficult time" added Sandland.

For more information on the 1737 helpline, visit www.1737.org.nz.