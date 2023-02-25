Two Lotto players share $1 million - Lotto NZ

Saturday, 25 February, 2023 - 20:44

It will be a night to remember for two lucky Lotto players from Palmerston North and Rangiora after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Vogel Street Pharmacy in Palmerston North and Pak N Save Rangiora.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.