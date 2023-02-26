AA Insurance teams up with AA New Zealand offering in-person support to customers in Hawke's Bay

Sunday, 26 February, 2023 - 09:47

AA Insurance will be basing its Hawke’s Bay cyclone support teams out of the Napier and Hastings AA Centres from Monday through Friday next week (27 February - 3 March).

The team, previously based at the local community hubs, will be on hand at the Napier and Hastings AA Centres to offer personal support to customers with queries about their insurance cover, or who need assistance to lodge a claim relating to the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Simon Hobbs, General Manager Operations said, "We know this is a very difficult time for many of our customers in Hawke’s Bay and that a face-to-face chat could really help right now. The Napier and Hastings AA Centres are centrally located with reliable hours for customers to pop in if they need help to lodge a claim or have questions about their insurance."

Napier AA Centre: Monday to Friday, 9am - 4pm, 33 Carlyle Street, Napier South Hastings AA Centre: Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm, 521 Heretaunga Street West, Hastings

"If your property or vehicle is critically damaged or if you need immediate assistance please call us on 0800 500 216. We recommend lodging non-urgent claims on aainsurance.co.nz," Hobbs said.

AA Insurance’s presence at the Napier and Hastings AA Centres will be reviewed each week based on customer need.

While the teams at other AA Centres nationwide will happily assist customers with general insurance queries, unfortunately they can’t help with specific claim lodgement or queries and will refer these customers to AA Insurance.