Asia Honorary Advisers' meeting to provide insights on the region

Sunday, 26 February, 2023 - 11:44

Influential leaders from across Asia will share their perspectives on New Zealand’s relationship with the region at a meeting of the Asia New Zealand Foundation’s Honorary Advisers in March.

Members of the Foundation’s network of Asia Honorary Advisers will meet in Singapore from March 1 to 3. The meeting will be attended by New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, who is the Chair of the network.

The Honorary Advisers are drawn from across Asia and hold key positions in business, government, academia, community and other sectors.

Asia New Zealand Foundation Chair Hon Dame Fran Wilde says the advisers will discuss a wide range of topics at the meeting, including key developments in Asia, the current global context and New Zealand’s role in the region. This will inform the Foundation’s work equipping New Zealanders to thrive in Asia and provide valuable insights for the Government.

"Many of the advisers have long-standing ties to New Zealand and are important advocates for New Zealand in their home countries and across the region.

"They offer important insights on social, political, and economic developments in Asia and how these could impact New Zealand. As New Zealand’s links to Asia continue to deepen and diversify, their contributions will only get more important."

The advisers have supported New Zealand’s connections with Asia in a variety of ways - providing educational scholarships, initiating paid internships for New Zealand students in Asian companies, and facilitating and participating in Track II (informal diplomacy) dialogues between New Zealand and Asian partners.

Meetings of the Asia Honorary Advisers’ network are usually held biennially, with the last in-person meeting held in 2018. The 2023 meeting was originally set for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic and associated travel restrictions.

"Our Asia Honorary Advisers continued to provide invaluable advice, perspectives and remote support for the Asia New Zealand Foundation while we couldn’t travel, which we’re incredibly grateful for," Dame Fran Wilde says.

"We’re really looking forward to reconnecting in person with them, and some will be meeting each other for the very first time."

The Honorary Advisers scheduled to attend the meeting are:

Dr Reuben Abraham (India) Dr Raghupati Singhania (India) Ms Helianti Hilman (Indonesia) Mr Amane Nakashima (Japan) Mr Guillermo M. Luz (Philippines) Dr Ng Eng Hen (Singapore) Mr Stanley Tan, ONZM (Singapore) Mr Senaka Silva (Sri Lanka) Professor Pavida Pananond (Thailand) Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak (Thailand) HE Adaljiza Magno (Timor Leste) Ms Pham Thi My Le (Vietnam)

The Asia New Zealand Foundation also welcomes new Honorary Adviser Hu Shuli from China.

The Honorary Advisers’ Network also has members in Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Malaysia who are unable to attend the meeting due to other commitments.

More information about the Asia Honorary Advisers can be found on the Foundation’s website: https://www.asianz.org.nz/our-people/asia-honorary-advisers

