'First time Golden Shears final hopeful has two big weekend wins'

Monday, 27 February, 2023 - 12:22

A Northland shearer is shaping as a serious contender to end the Golden Shears Open championship winning run of former Northland shearer Rowland Smith this week in Masterton.

Toa Henderson, of Kaiwaka, scored his third win in three weeks over Hawke’s Bay-based Smith when he won a six-man Pahiatua Shears Open final in the Fouhy family woolshed in the Mangaone Valley southwest of Pahiatua on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who has never shorn in a Golden Shears Open final but who has now won seven finals in the 2022-2023 season, blasted through the 20 second-shear sheep in 15min 58.66sec and held on to the quality to beat runner-up Smith by 0.695pts, having beaten Smith by half-a-point in the Atia Sports Shears Open final on Waitangi Day, and winning the the Otago Shears final five days later, when Smith was fourth.

Henderson also won the Friday’s Taumarunui Shears Open final, which was missing both Smith and fellow multiple Golden Shears Open winner and fellow former World champion John Kirkpatrick, both working on Cyclone Gabrielle damage to their respective properties near Hastings.

The runner-up was 2102 World champion Gavin Mutch, from Scotland but farming in Hawke's Bay, while there was a remarkable effort from Otorohanga's Digger Balme, backing-up from as recent win at Te Puke to finish third - still making it in his 37th seaso of Open-class shearing.

Smith in the meantime beat Henderson in the Apiti Sports Shears final on Saturday, and Kirkpatrick put in a startling effort for third the next day at Pahiatua.

King Country shearer Clay Harris continued a winning season with victories in the Taumarunui and Apiti Senior finals, but missed a place in the top six for the Pahiatua Senior final, which was won by Adam Gordon, of Masterton.

The Intermediate wins were shared by Taelor Tarrant, winning at his home Taumarunui show, young England shearer Callum Bosley claiming the Apiti title and Balclutha’s Will Sinclair triumphing at the Pahiatua Shears.

The Junior titles were also sheared, with Jake Goldsbury, of Waitotara, winning at Taumarunui, with further South Island success in wins to Northern Southland shearers Cody Waihape and Emma Martin at Apiti and Pahiatua respectively.

The Taumarunui Novice final was won by local Maaka Power, with the Apiti and Pahiatua finals both won by Taihape’s Trent Alabaster, now following in the footsteps of brother Reuben, a successful competitor through the grades and who in December set a World lambshearing record.

Champion woolhandler Joel Henare is on-target to claim a possibly unprecedented cleansweep of major late-summer titles as he prepares for a bid to win a ninth consecutive Golden Shears Open title.

Henare won the Otago Shears’ New Zealand Woolhandler of the Year title for a 13th time on February 11, followed it a week later with victory in the Southern Shears Open final, and continued in his winning way at the Taumarunui Shears and the Apiti Shears.

He now faces the Wairarapa Pre-Shears on Wednesday at Riverside Farm, Mikimiki, before heading the 12km south to Masterton where the Golden Shears will be held on Thursday-Saturday, bouncing back from two years of cancellations amid the global pandemic.

He will be a warm favourite to win the Golden Shearsfinal, heading into Shears week with nine wins behind him this season and a career tally of 132 Open final wins since his first in 2006.

Henare has, however, ruled himself out of a bid for a third World individual title, and is not contesting a selection series which ends this week with the naming of two woolhandlers in the Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team for the 2023 World Championships in Edinburgh in June.

At the Taumarunui Shears he won by less than two points from former New Zealand Shears Open winner and now-only-occasional competitor Hanatia Tipene, of Te Kuiti, with third place going to leading selection-series competitor Chelsea Collier.

The following day Henare, from Gisborne but now living in Motuekas, had a comfortable win at Apiri, where second place went to 2010 World teams champion and formder New Zealand teammate Keryn Herbert, who will this year represent Cook Isands at the World championships. Third and fourth placings went to Eketahuna sisters Emaraina Eruera and Marika Braddick.

Taumarunui sisters Vinniye and Te Anna Phillips dominated the weekend’s Senior finals, first and second respectively at their home show on Friday and reversing the result 24 hours later at Apiti.

In the Junior events, there was a home-show first win for Renee Tarrant, of Taumarunui, while at Apiti Tatijana Keefe, from Raupunga, scored her third win of the season.

The keenness for competition was highlighted at all three weekend competitions, in particular at the Apiti Shears, which had been threatened with cancellation because of repeated rain in the previous week.

It stopped just long enough for the sheep to dry and be shedded-upon Friday. It was back on Saturday, but didn’t deter the 219 competitors, comprising 157 shearers and 62 woolhandlers.

There were 122 competitors at the sheariung-only Pahiatua Shears.

Meanwhile only weekend South Island event the Kaikoura A and P Show shears had one of uits best entries in recent years, with 28 shearers competiting across four grades.

Travers Baigent, from Wakefield, won the Open final, after winning at Murchison a week earlier, The Senior final was won by James Wilson, of Winton, the Intermediate final provided a first win for Ike Nitsche, from Feilding, and Rangiora shearer Lydia Thomson had her ninth win of the season in the Junior final, en route to her first North Island assignment the next day, when she was fourth at the Pahiatua Shears.

Results from the Taumarunui Shears at Hikurangi Station on Friday, February 24, 2023:

Shearing:

Open final (20 sheep): Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 16min 45.41sec, 56.771pts, 1; Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 16min 36.78sec, 58.289pts, 2; Digger Balme (Taumarunui) 16min 41.29sec, 60.915pts, 3; Mark Grainger (Te Kuiti) 17min 54.39sec, 61.62pts, 4; Aaron Haynes (Feilding) 19min 24.31sec, 63.816pts, 5; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 17min 40.55sec, 74.078pts, 6.

Senior final (10 sheep): Clay Harris (Piopio) 10min 52.62sec, 40.731pts, 1; Alex Clapham (England) 42.339pts, 2; Jayden Mainland (Wellsford) 11min 9.21sec, 42.461pts, 3;Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 11min 43.98sec, 42.598pts, 4; Daniel Seed (Woodville/Tokoroa) 11min 42.55sec, 43.628pts, 5; Joseph Gordon (Masterton) 12min 4.57sec, 44.629pts, 6.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Taelor Tarrant (Mapiu) 8min 18.72sec, 33.77pts, 1; Will Sinclair (Balclutha) 9min 5.35sec, 34.268pts, 2; Bruce Grace (Wairoa) 8min 46.9sec, 35.845pts, 3; Sean Fagan (Te Kuiti) 8min 5.15sec, 37.758pts, 4; Josh Devane (Taihape) 9min 32.7sec, 37.802pts, 5; Matthew Smith (Otorohanga) 9min 16.23sec, 39.145pts, 6.

Junior final (4 sheep): Jake Goldsbury (Waitotara) 6min 10.85sec, 29.293pts, 1; Emma Martin (Gore) 7min 58.51sec, 30.176pts, 2; Tyron Cochrane (Australia) 7min 10.01sec, 32.251pts, 3; Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 6min 57.54sec, 32.377pts, 4; Cody Waihape (Gore) 7min 11.32sec, 35.816pts, 5; Daniel Rogers (Eketahuna) 8min 2.57sec, 37.879pts, 6.

Novice final (1 sheep): Maaka Power (Taumarunui) 3min 28.16sec, 19.408pts, 1; Morgan Ngaronga (Taumarunui) 2min 44.33sec, 24.217pts, 2; Te Anna Phillips (Taumarunui) 5min 32.62sec, 31.631pts, 3; Waiari Puna (Napier) 4min 28.91sec, 33.446pts, 4; Shawna Swann (Wairoa) 6min 19.69sec, 41.985pts, 5.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 78.6pts, 1; Hanatia Tipene (Porangahau/Te Kuiti) 80pts, 2; Chelsea Collier (Hamilton) 83pts, 3; Azuredee Paku (Masterton/Piopio) 131pts, 4; 135pts, 5.

Senior final: Vinniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 64.6pts, 1; Te Anna Phillips (Taumarunui) 94pts, 2; Samantha Allen (Balclutha) 95pts, 3; Phoebe Nikora (Taumarunui) 129pts, 4; Emma Martin (Gore) 137pts, 5.

Junior final: Renee Tarrant (Mapiu) 71pts, 1; Waiari Puna (Napier) 75pts, 2; Whakapunake (Naki) Maraki (Flaxmere) 81.6pts, 3; Jade Hikawai (Dannevirke) 102pts, 4; Mikayla Neil (Taumarunui) 102pts, 5.

Novice final: Bryndyll Pinkham (Taumarunui) 58.2pts, 1; Lilly Manson (Piopio) 64pts, 2; Lula Te Rupe (Taumarunui) 64.6pts, 3; Kristen Muller (Otorohanga) 71pts, 4; Keisha Reiri (Piopio) 76pts, 5.

RESULTS from the Apiti Sports Shears at Apiti Domain on Saturday, February 25, 2023:

Shearing:

Open final (17 sheep): Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) 14min 11sec, 48.0794pts, 1; Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 14min 4sec, 49.6118pts, 2; David Gordon (Masterton) 13min 57sec, 49.9676pts, 3; Aaron Haynes (Feilding) 14min 51sec, 50.0794pts, 4; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 14min 55sec, 51.1618pts, 5; Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 16min 32sec, 55.8941pts, 6.

Senior final (8 sheep): Clay Harris (Piopio) 8min 38sec, 34.275pts, 1; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 8min 53sec, 35.15pts, 2; Forde Alexander (Taumarunui) 8min 44sec, 35.45pts, 3; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 8min 57sec, 36.1pts, 4;Joseph Gordon (Masterton) 8min 55sec, 37.375pts, 5; Jayden Mainland (Wellsford) 8min 13sec, 39.4pts, 6.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Callum Bosley (England) 7min 46sec, 30.6333pts, 1; Will Sinclair (Balclutha) 8min 6sec, 30.9667pts, 2; Josh Devane (Taihape) 9min 6sec, 33.9677pts, 3; Dylan Young (Gisborne) 8min 44sec, 35.2pts, 4; Dalton Tangiwai (Pahiatua) 8min 50sec, 35.3333pts, 5; Dom White (Bigga, NSW) 7min 11sec, 37.7167pts, 6.

Junior final (4 sheep): Cody Waihape (Gore) 6min 31sec, 26.8pts, 1; Jake Goldsbury (Waitotara) 5min 45sec, 28.25pts, 2; Tyron Cochrane (Australia) 6min 28sec, 28.4pts, 3; Emma Martin (Gore) 8min 21sec, 30.05pts, 4; Paddy Dunne (Ireland) 7min 39sec, 32.2pts, 5; Pat Corrigan (Ireland) 7min 29sec, 33.2pts, 6.

Novice final (2 sheep): Trent Alabaster (Taihape) 6min 10sec, 27pts, 1; George Peacock (Dannevirke) 7min 28sec, 30.4pts, 2; Luka Te Ripe (Taumarunui) 6min 1sec, 37.55pts, 3; Ged Billing (Dannevirke) 8min 55sec, 40.25pts, 4; Zack Hall (Dannevirke) 9min 26sec, 41.3pts, 5; Rebecca Dickson (Halcombe) 9min 49sec, 43.95pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 43.95pts, 1; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 62.414pts, 2; Emaraina Eruera (Eketahuna) 78.93pts, 3; Marika Braddick (Eketahuna) 100.03pts, 4.

Senior final: Te Anna Phillips (Taumarunui) 41.12pts, 1; Vinniye Phillips (Taumarunui) 94.12pts, 2; Samantha Allan (Balclutha) 99.03pts, 3; Rahera Kerr (Piopio) 198.69pts, 4.

Junior final: Tatijana Keefe (Raupunga) 38.956pts, 1; Shontaye Walker (Bulls) 39.31pts, 2; Tre Ratana Sciascia (Feilding) 46.606pts, 3; Makayla Neil (Taumarunui) 47.738pts, 4.

RESULTS of the Kaikoura A and P Show Shears on Saturday, February 25, 2023:

Open final (10 sheep): Travers Baigent (Wakefield) 9min 25.93sec, 36.3pts, 1; Willy McSkimming (Oamaru) 10min 6.16sec, 40.41pts, 2; Shaun Burgess (Rakaia) 9min 47.05sec, 44.95pts, 3.

Senior final (8 sheep): James Wilson (Winton) 8min 16.13sec, 32.81pts, 1; Paul Nicholls (Feilding) 8min 7.21sec, 33.36pts, 2; Scott McKay (Christchurch) 8min 38.9sec, 36.32pts, 3.

Intermediate final (4 sheep): Ike Nitsche (Feilding) 6min 31.94sec, 26.85pts, 1; Makaira Black (Timaru) 6min 32.84sec, 33.89pts, 2; Beau Cameron (Blenheim) 6min 9.56sec, 41.48pts, 3.

Junior final (3 sheep): Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 6min 24sec, 28.2pts, 1; Logan Kamura (Marton) 5min 47.46sec, 36.71pts, 2; Sam Murray (-) 7min 5.94sec, 40.96pts, 3.

RESULTS of the 50th Anniversary Pahiatua Shears at Fouhy Family Farm, Mangaone Valley Rd, Pahiatua, on Sunday, February 26, 2023:

Open final (20 sheep): Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 15min 58.66sec, 56.483pts, 1; Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) 16min 30.56sec, 57.178pts, 2; Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 16min 2.73sec, 59.987pts, 3; John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki) 17min 53.02sec, 60.501pts, 4; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 18min 2.69sec, 61.235pts, 5; Aaron Haynes (Feilding) 18min 20.7sec, 62.435pts, 6.

Senior final (10 sheep): Adam Gordon (Masterton) 10min 9.34sec, 36.767pts, 1; Joseph Gordon (Masterton) 10min 13.51sec, 38.976pts, 2; Paul Swann (Wairoa) 10min 45.31sec, 39.966pts, 3; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 10min 39.82sec, 39.991pts, 4; Cory Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 11min 43.04sec, 41.652pts, 5; Daniel Seed (Tokoroa) 11min 19.42sec, 44.271pts, 6.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Will Sinclair (Balclutha) 7min 38.95sec, 27.948pts, 1; Sean Fagan (Te Kuiti) 7min 21.65sec, 30.416pts, 2; Bruce Grace (Wairoa) 8min 2.85sec, 31.81pts, 3; Dylan Young (Gisborne) 7min 55.81sec, 31.958pts, 4; Dalton Tangiwai (Pahiatua) 9min 8.48sec, 35.257pts, 5; Matthew Smith (Otorohanga) 8min 42.23sec, 36.279pts, 6.

Junior final (5 sheep): Emma Martin (Gore) 8min 53.32sec, 32.066pts, 1; Jake Goldsbury (Waitotara) 7min 15.28sec, 32.564pts, 2; Daniel Rogers (Eketahuna) 8min 18.22sec, 33.511pts, 3; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 9min 7.44sec, 36.372pts, 4; Cody Waihape (Mataura) 8min 10.26sec, 36.513pts, 5; Pat Corrigan (Ireland) 9min 33.25sec, 38.263pts, 6.

Novice final (2 sheep): Trent Alabaster (Taihape) 7min 31.04sec, 29.552pts, 1; George Peacock (Dannevirke) 7min 6.6sec, 29.83pts, 2; Ged Billing (Dannevirke) 9min 22.82sec, 36.141pts, 3; Harry Peacock (Dannevirke) 7min 7.97sec, 43.899pts, 4; Ila Matheson (Canada) 7min 19.73sec, 47.487pts, 5; Ashlin Swann (Wairoa) 11min 11.13sec, 48.557pts, 6.