Shearing back from injury, the Brett Roberts way - Shearing Sports New Zealand

Monday, 27 February, 2023 - 12:40

Southland shearer Brett Roberts showed he isn’t far off is best warm as he bounced back from a serious hand injury to qualify for the PGG Wrightdon Vetmed National Shearing Circuit finals to be shorn at the Golden Shears in Masterton this week.

The injury, during the national crossbred lambs championship final at Winton on January 21, forced him out of the fourth round of the circuit a fornight later at Marton, making it do-or-die when the last round was held at the Pahiatua Shears on Sunday.

Entering the day teetering in 12th place in the race for a place in the top 12, Roberts left no doubt by claiming maximum points on the day.

"I just had to shear like it was a final," said Roberts, the 2014 Golden Shears Senior champion whose most-recent was at Lumsden, the day before he was injured.

Expecting to be out for three weeks, he made it in a fortnight, and reached the finals at the Otago Shears in Balcluth on February 11 and Southern Shears seven days later.

The series comprised five qualifying rounds, on finewooled merinos at Alexandra and fullwooled crossbreds at Waimate in October, corriedales at Christchurch in November, lambs at Marton on February 4, and second-shear ewes at the weekend, attracted 28 entries, but only 13 shore in the compulsory last round.

At the Golden Shears the top 12 will now shear-off for places in the six-man final over sheep each, comprising three of each wool type .

At stake is the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown, which was first presented at the Golden Shears in 1973, and a place in the New Zealand team in a transtasman series in which the first test was shorn in 1974 in Euroa, Vic.

The 12 are headed by defending champion Nathan Stratford, of Invercargill, with Marlborough shearer and 2012 and 2020 winner Angus Moore next, followed emerging Masterton Open-class challenger David Gordon and 2021 winner Leon Samuels, also of Invercargill.

The 12 qualifiers are (in order of qualifying: Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 48pts, 1; Angus Moore (Seddon) 43pts, 2; David Gordon (Masterton) 34pts, 3; Leon Samuels (Invercargill) 33pts, 4; Stacey te Huia (Mossburn) 29pts, 5; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) and Gavin Mutch (Scotland/Dannevirke) 28pts, 6 equal;Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 26pts, 8; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 23pts, 9; Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora) 19pts, 10; Hemi Braddick (Eketahuna) 17pts, 11; Matene Mason (Masterton) 14pts, 12.

Lionel Taumata, of Gore, finished with 10pts.