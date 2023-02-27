FYI - Your DCC News - March 2023

Monday, 27 February, 2023 - 15:35

Kia ora and greetings,

It’s been a busy summer season with some fantastic events for locals and visitors to enjoy - Brighton Gala Day, Chinese New Year, Waitangi Day festivities at ÅtÄkou Marae and the Thieves Alley market day, just to name a few.

Another recent highlight was the unveiling of Dunedin’s first electric bookbus - Te Pahi Pukapuka - marking an exciting new chapter in the longest standing continuous mobile library service in New Zealand.

The new fully electric bookbus is now taking to the city’s streets to service a community of avid readers less able to reach Dunedin’s libraries, particularly the

elderly and those with young families, mobility issues or without a car.

The new vehicle carries more than 2000 books and will also play a part in helping the city reach its climate goals.

And we recently received some more good news in this regard, with latest figures showing Dunedin’s carbon emissions have dropped over the past few years.

The latest Dunedin City Community Carbon Footprint shows that Dunedin’s total gross emissions dropped by 9% over the last four years. When carbon absorbed by the city’s forests is included, net emissions are down 21%.

There’s still plenty to do, but these results show a good first step towards Dunedin’s Zero Carbon goal.

Jules Radich Mayor of Dunedin

ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum is counting down to the release of a new documentary film to coincide with Otago Anniversary Day.

Staff from ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum have been researching early pioneers to southern New Zealand between 1848 and 1861, culminating in a new documentary film Journey to New Edinburgh. It was on March 23 in 1848 when the ship John Wickliffe arrived at Koputai Port Chalmers carrying 97 settlers from Britain. They were looking to make a new life in a place now known as Åtepoti Dunedin. In the subsequent years, many more European settlers followed and helped

build Dunedin. The arrival date of the first ship and settlers marks the founding of the Otago province, which is now celebrated as Otago Anniversary Day. The formation of the Otago settlement scheme is traced in the new documentary on display at ToitÅ« later this month. Come learn about the scheme’s genesis in Scotland and the challenges the settlers faced upon arrival. Focusing on several individual stories, the documentary explores why these people left their homes and why they chose to make the more gruelling and expensive journey to New Zealand instead of other colonial settlements throughout the rest of the world. Journey to New Edinburgh can be viewed in the ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum Auditorium between 23-26 March, and later on the official ToitÅ« website.

toituosm.com

WEST HARBOUR COMMUNITY BOARD

As the final leg of the safety improvements to the SH88 Dunedin to Port Chalmers shared path nears completion, the West Harbour Community Board is looking forward to cyclists, pedestrians, residents and visitors alike being able to safely travel along this beautiful harbourside route.

Pursuing the development and completion of the shared path has been a major part of the advocacy workload of the West Harbour Community Board, and the Chalmers Community Board before that, for around 20 years. At this time, it’s fitting to mention past Chalmers Community Board members Jan Tucker and John Neilson,

along with then Dunedin City councillor Teresa Stevenson, who came up with the vision and were instrumental in getting this project up and running many moons ago.

Last year’s election saw three new members elected to the West Harbour Community Board. We welcome Jarrod Hodson, Wayne "Blackdog" Sefton and Barbara Anderson to the board. We also are happy to receive councillor Mandy Mayhem as the new council appointee to our board. Returning members Kristina Goldsmith, Duncan Eddy and our new Chair Ange McErlane also join them. Our new members bring fresh energy, skills, and perspectives to help ensure the board is well placed to represent the views of the many and diverse communities throughout the West Harbour - which stretches from Ravensbourne to Aramoana and up to PÅ«rÄkaunui.

Duncan Eddy

There’s a new way to pay for parking in Dunedin!

The DCC is in the process of retrofitting its parking meters to install Pay By Plate technology. Already used by many city councils, Pay By Plate is faster, more reliable and environmentally friendly, and ensures Dunedin is keeping up with modern technology. The meters will look the same and you’ll still be able to pay using cash, debit or credit card, or by the PayMyPark app, but now you use your car’s registration number to confirm your parking rather than displaying a paper ticket on your dashboard. The Pay By Plate parking meters ensure consistent payment methods across the

city, so you no longer need to search for a meter that uses PayWave if you have run out of coins. Using Pay By Plate is as easy as entering your car registration number, selecting how long you want to park for, and then paying using your preferred method. After you’ve paid for your park, the screen will display "transaction completed." If you don’t see that screen, your parking hasn’t been registered, and you may be liable for a parking infringement. Once paid, you can then go to your destination without walking back to your car as you no longer will receive a ticket for your dashboard. The meters will look the same as the old ones so keep an eye out for the upgraded technology. Evidence of which vehicles have been paid for will be registered online, and our parking wardens will be able to download this information wirelessly.

We’ve started an ongoing conversation with Green Island residents about the future of Green Island Landfill.

The landfill has been Dunedin’s main landfill since 1981 and, based on Dunedin’s current waste disposal rates, we expect that the landfill will continue to handle our city’s waste until about 2029 or 2030. Between now and then, and as it fills up, the landfill will be closed and capped in stages. The resource consents to operate the Green Island Landfill expire in October, so we will soon apply for new consents to continue to use the landfill until it closes completely. Once the landfill is closed, the transfer station and

Resource Recovery Park activities will still continue to operate and be improved upon. That means Green Island will still be a place where people can drop off certain rubbish and recyclables. With new kitchen and garden waste bins being introduced to the DCC kerbside collection service from mid-2024, the facilities will be developed so it can process waste into compost. There will also be improvements to the recycling operation. Plus, there may be opportunities over time to develop walking and cycling paths around the perimeter of the closed landfill next to the Kaikorai Estuary. Planning for the landfill’s future all fits into our Waste Futures programme to deliver a better waste management system. This is a part of the city’s goal to reduce waste and carbon emissions. To find out more visit the DCC website.

dunedin.govt.nz/waste-futures

TE PUNA O WHAKAEHU

Construction of the new Mosgiel Pool is continuing at pace, and the modern facility has a brand new name - carved from ancient waterways - to boot.

Te RÅ«nanga o ÅtÄkou has gifted the name Te Puna o Whakaehu, which acknowledges the original name of Silverstream. Te Puna translates to ‘the pool’, while Whakaehu is the KÄi Tahu name for the Silverstream that flows next to the building.

The DCC is honoured to have been gifted the new name and is delighted with how construction of the stunning new community facility is taking shape.

The five new pools inside Te Puna o Whakaehu are

nearing completion - an 8-lane 25m pool, a leisure pool, a hydrotherapy pool, spa pool, and a learner’s pool. All pools will have ramp access.

Work on the carpark and landscaping are also progressing well. Paths will be created linking the pool to Mosgiel Memorial Park, Mosgiel Memorial Gardens and Peter Johnstone Park.

The new pool is a community-

led project thanks to the vision and commitment of the Taieri Community Facilities Trust, which has done a magnificent job in its advocacy and fundraising.

Te Puna o Whakaehu is on track for a mid-2023 opening.

Are you interested in enhancing Dunedin’s native biodiversity? Landowners and community groups are able to apply for the DCC’s Biodiversity Fund. Applications for the March 2023 round will be open from 1 - 31 March. There will be $40,000 available to local landowners and groups for biodiversity projects. Up to $5,000 is available to applicants on a 50:50 cost share basis. Volunteer labour can count towards the contribution. This means if applicants put in the labour, the DCC can fund goods or tools for the project. The fund can also cost share with contractor costs. More information on how to apply and get in contact with the Biodiversity Advisor is available on the DCC website.

Construction of a permanent sea lion fence has been completed on a section of Allans Beach Road. The fence was an initiative by DOC, the NZ Sea Lion Trust, the Otago Peninsula Community Board and proudly delivered by DCC. The fence aims to protect not only the sea lions, but also the users of Allans Beach Road. We also work with DOC across Dunedin to respond to sea lions on our roads, and place signs to warn motorists of their presence. We remind people to please be vigilant when driving on coastal roads, to reduce their speed and to give wildlife their space when they encounter them.

The Dunedin City Council wants to make sure the Taieri Gorge train service is kept up and running long into the future, acknowledging it as a key part of the city’s economy. The council is looking at the best course of action in order to ensure its future. Things to consider include whether it needs a new operating model, as well as whether there are ways to enhance the journey through the gorge itself. These and other options will be considered in more detail, and staff will provide further updates to the Council in time for the DCC’s 10-year plan. Train operations will continue in its current form in the meantime.

dunedin.govt.nz/biodiversityfunding

FRUIT IN NEED

A volunteer group wants your excess and unwanted fruit. Dunedin volunteer group ‘Our Food Network’ has built up a database of fruit trees belonging to residents who are unable to harvest themselves. The volunteers pick the fruit in residents’ backyards, and then deliver it to food banks and community groups. The fruit is turned into jams, jellies and more which then go to the needy. Our Food Network needs more volunteers and help to identify more trees with unwanted or excess fruit to pick. More information about the group, upcoming events and how to join can be found in its ‘Community Fruit Åtepoti’ group on Facebook.

The following meetings will be held during the month of March 2023. Please check the Dunedin City Council website dunedin.govt.nz for the livestream links for viewing and any changes to advertised meetings. Meetings are in the Council Chamber at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery unless otherwise advertised.

THURSDAY 2 MARCH | 2pm | Audit and Risk Subcommittee Meeting | Otaru Room, Civic Centre

MONDAY 6 MARCH | 10am | Community Services Committee | 1pm | Civic Affairs Committee

TUESDAY 7 MARCH | 10am | Economic Development Committee | 1pm | Customer and Regulatory Committee

TUESDAY 14 MARCH | 10am | Council

THURSDAY 16 MARCH | 1pm | Saddle Hill Community Board Meeting | Venue TBC

WEDNESDAY 22 MARCH | 1pm | Strategy, Planning and Engagement Committee

THURSDAY 23 MARCH | 10am | Infrastructure Services Committee | 1pm | Finance and Council Controlled Organisations Committee

TUESDAY 28 MARCH | 10am | Council

WEDNESDAY 29 MARCH | 6pm | Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board Meeting | Downes Room, Mosgiel Library

THURSDAY 30 MARCH | 10am | Otago Peninsula Community Board Meeting | Portobello Bowling Club | 5pm | Strath Taieri Community Board Meeting | Venue TBC, Hindon

A public forum will be held at the start of each ordinary Standing Committee, Community Board and Council meeting. Those wishing to speak should contact the relevant Governance Support Officer for that committee (03 477 4000) at least one clear working day before the meeting.

Sunday Sounds is back for 2023! Enjoy a relaxed Sunday afternoon with friends and family.

Grab a rug, pack a picnic or buy some treats from the on-

site café and enjoy live music while lounging on the lawns of the beautiful Dunedin Botanic Garden. Don’t forget the sunscreen! Free concert on every Sunday during the month of March, and Sunday 2 April at the Dunedin Botanic Garden bandstand.

Mr Roberelli, Kaitrin and Shelly4kids | Sunday 5 March | 1pm - 2.30pm

Mr Roberelli is joined by Shelly4kids and Kaitrin who bring their music, stories and funny jokes to feed your kids’ imagination.

Keira Wallace | Sunday 12 March | 1pm - 2.30pm Keira Wallace is an Åtepoti indie folk musician who holds a cocooning yet spacious feel in their music.

Race Relations Week Multicultural Performances Sunday 19 March | 1pm - 2.30pm Join the Dunedin Multi-

Ethnic Council for a showcase of cultural diversity.

Dr Sanchez | Sunday 26 March | 1pm - 2.30pm Embrace the sounds of Latin guitar with a mix of traditional Mediterranean and South American covers and original tracks.

KÅpÅ«tai People’s Party | Sunday 2 April | 1pm - 2.30pm A local, home-grown band featuring funk and blues-based original tunes designed to get you moving.

DUNEDIN WEET-BIX KIDS TRY-ATHLON The Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is a fun and rewarding day out for everyone. Kids of all sporting abilities swim, cycle, and run their way around age-appropriate courses, either as an individual or as a team of two.

Sunday 5 March | 8am - 1pm | Taieri College, Mosgiel | Entrance fee for competitors

HISTORIC HOME TOUR PORT CHALMERS

Tour through over 20 of the early homes and buildings dating from the early days of the settlement. A charity fundraiser organised by the Rotary Club of Taieri. Purchase tickets online.

Sunday 5 March | 10.30am - 4.30pm | Port Chalmers | From $70

WINDING UP BY ROGER HALL

Two of New Zealand’s most celebrated comic actors Mark Hadlow and Alison Quigan bring this hugely popular play to life. The comedic show revisits the two beloved characters at the heart of Roger Hall’s smash-hit play, Conjugal Rites, and continues their story.

Monday 6 March - Saturday 11 March | 7pm | Mayfield Theatre From $40

WOMEN IN MEDICINE

Otago University’s Professor Joanne Baxter presents this lecture titled ‘Women in Medicine: Reflections on My Journey and Future Aspirations’ on International Women’s Day, alongside a buffet breakfast.

Wednesday 8 March | 7am - 8.15am | Fable Hotel, 310 Princes St | $65pp or $520 for a table of 8

ST PATRICK’S DAY AT TOITÅª

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day with friends and family at ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum. With craft activities for the kids, films, talks, dance and more, this is an afternoon and evening of Irish fun for the whole family.

Friday 17 March | 2pm - 7pm | ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum | Free

DANNY BHOY - NOW IS NOT A GOOD TIME

The return of Danny Bhoy for his brand-new show. Don’t miss this internationally renowned and critically acclaimed comic and his unique brand of observational storytelling.

Wednesday 22 March | 8pm | Dunedin Town Hall | From $69.90

LEONARDO - THE WORKS FILM SCREENING

Immerse yourself in some of the greatest masterpieces of all time in the Otago Museum’s Perpetual Guardian Planetarium with a special one-off screening of Leonardo: The Works. This film looks afresh at Leonardo’s life all through the prism of his art.

Sunday 26 March | 10.30am | Otago Museum’s Perpetual Guardian Planetarium | $15 students and concession, $20 Adults

iD DUNEDIN FASHION SHOW

High profile designers from New Zealand and abroad return to Dunedin to showcase the latest and innovative fashion from around the globe. The week includes exhibitions, talks, fashionable installations and films, culminating in two nights of the iconic fashion runway show. See website for details and tickets.

Tuesday 27 March - Sunday 2 April | Various times and dates | Dunedin Railway Station | Various prices

