Community dog walks to set tails wagging in Queenstown and Wanaka - QLDC

Monday, 27 February, 2023 - 15:45

The Queenstown Dog Walk and WÄnaka Dog Walk promise to set tails wagging throughout the district as they return to a reserve near you in March 2023.

Both events will feature competitions and giveaways, sausage sizzles, stalls run by local animal experts, and most importantly - plenty of pooches enjoying a day out together, sniffing everything there is to sniff, and heading off for a walk.

The Queenstown Dog Walk kicks off at Frankton Domain on Saturday 25 March, with those attending asked to meet at 10.00am before heading off along Lake Whakatipu towards the Frankton Marina and back. The WÄnaka Dog Walk will be held at Station Park on Sunday 26 March, with Upper Clutha canines meeting at 10.00am then heading down to the lakefront and along towards Edgewater Resort, before doubling back.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Regulatory Manager, Anthony Hall was thrilled to share news of the community dog walks, and encouraged those with dogs and anyone interested to come enjoy the events in Queenstown and the Upper Clutha.

"Our community dog walks provide an excellent opportunity to celebrate dog ownership in the Queenstown Lakes District and have a bit of fun together, but also for the community to meet our Animal Control team and chat through any questions or suggestions they may have," said Mr Hall.

"We’ll also be joined by staff from around the organisation looking to discuss a range of Council initiatives with those interested."

Both walks are designed to be gentle strolls and an opportunity to meet fellow dog owners, and to treat pups to a social day out filled with plenty of scents to sniff.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to bring a lead for their pooch and a disposable bag for their dog’s droppings.

Mr Hall added that the Queenstown Dog Walk and WÄnaka Dog Walk were made possible by several fellow dog-loving organisations and businesses in the district, and thanked them for supporting the event.

"We have an impressive range of giveaways thanks to our supporters, who have all generously donated treats to go to the best dressed pooch on both days, the most pimped out leads, and our lucky dog tag bingo draws."

"We hope to have as many of them with us at both events, and we know they’ll be more than happy to chat about all things dogs with anyone attending," said Mr Hall.

The Queenstown Dog Walk and WÄnaka Dog Walk are free and all are welcome to attend. More information on both events can be found at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/dog-walks.