Joining in the census helps council plan ahead - Taupo District Council

Monday, 27 February, 2023 - 16:11

TaupÅ District Council is asking locals to help it plan for the future by ensuring they join in Census Day on Tuesday 7 March.

Joining in the national census not only helps central government plan, but is also of huge help to TaupÅ District Council.

The census is a nationwide survey that happens every five years. Every person who is in the country on the night of Tuesday 7 March will need to complete it.

Making sure your household takes part in the census is really important for the TaupÅ District as it helps council plan for the district’s needs in the future. It also helps council advocate for the right amount of government services that affect you, your whÄnau, and our community - like healthcare, schools, transport and housing.

"Accurate Census information is really important to us at TaupÅ District Council," says Mayor David Trewavas. "For instance, we know the district population has grown over the last five years but we don’t have any up-to-date figures, which makes planning for things like housing hugely difficult. Having accurate local Census figures to rely on would be a big help."

Stats NZ is doing some things differently for the 2023 Census. There will be more census collectors and more help to fill out your forms. You will have more choice about how you take part too. You will be able to fill out census forms online or on paper, and there will be more alternate formats to support disabled people.

People’s responses are combined to produce statistics that provide a picture of life in New Zealand and how it is changing. People’s identities are kept private and confidential.

In our district, face-to-face support will be provided at these community locations between now and Friday 7 April:

- Age Concern TaupÅ, Waiora House, 129 Spa Rd, TaupÅ

- CAB TaupÅ, Tauhara Wing, Waiora House, 100 Kaimanawa St, TaupÅ

- Central Plateau REAP, 73 TÄ«tÄ«raupenga St, TaupÅ

- English Language Partners TaupÅ, Waiora House (members only), 129 Spa Rd, TaupÅ

- TaupÅ Library, Story Place, TaupÅ

- SeniorNet TÅ«rangi, Senior Citizen Hall, 83 TÅ«rangi Town Centre, TÅ«rangi

- TÅ«rangi Library, 2 Ohuanga Rd, TÅ«rangi

The 0800 CENSUS (0800 236 787) freephone helpline is also available if you want support to fill in the Census survey. The freephone is open seven days a week, including public holidays.