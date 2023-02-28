Access to pasture is a right for cows, not a privilege - SAFE For Animals

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 08:32

SAFE (Save Animals from Exploitation) is urgently calling on Canterbury Regional Council to reject an intensive feedlot proposal which would see cattle housed indoors, 24 hours per day, year-round.

Wongan Hills Limited has applied for consent to build up to four composting barns/feedlots, housing up to 2,200 cows at Kaituna Valley on Banks Peninsula.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Emma Brodie said she was deeply concerned that New Zealand's animal agriculture industry could move to factory-farm like practices.

"The country just banned battery cages for hens on the grounds that they were too intensive. In contrast to the image of cows roaming freely on pasture marketed on the world stage, these cows would never feel the grass under their hooves."

"This is a grave risk to both animal welfare, and our international reputation."

New Zealand's Animal Welfare Act requires that the physical, health and behavioural needs of animals be met. If allowed to go ahead, the proposed feedlots would not meet the requirements of the Act.

"For cows, access to pasture is essential for grazing, resting and rumination. Confining cows indoors is also associated with higher incidences of severe hoof disorders, lameness, and greater disease spread, including Mycoplasma bovis," said Brodie.

"The high grain diets provided in intensive feedlot environments put cows at greater risk of suffering from digestive discomfort, bloating, dehydration and diarrhea."

Environment Canterbury is accepting public submissions on the application.

Community groups have already been vocal about their concerns for the local environment if this proposal were to be approved. Run-off into vulnerable Te Waihora (Lake Ellesmere) has been identified as a major risk.

"It’s time to create a better future for New Zealand, not reinvigorate horrors from the past. We’re calling on all caring Kiwis to add their voice to our call to end the intensification of agriculture."

SAFE urges the public to speak out against the indoor housing of livestock and add their name to SAFE's submission addressing Environment Canterbury. Submissions close 2 March.