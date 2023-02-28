Woman runs for Lifeline in Round the Bays 2023

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 08:52

Lifeline and Shine work closely and have combined forces to do Round the Bays together. Fundraising GM Lisa Rudolphe says "Shine and Lifeline are charities that are there 24/7 when New Zealanders need them most - and we need your support. "Lifeline receives no Government funding despite receiving up to 9,000 calls and receives and sends about 20,000 texts a month from people in distress - including Kiwi’s at risk of suicide.

"Year-on-year, the incidence rate of family violence increases. Shine offers immediate crisis response assistance, including critical care packs to help with emergency situations, safety planning, support with legal aid or counselling, advocacy and safe houses.

"By joining Team Lifeline or Team Shine, you’re showing your support for vital New Zealand charities; and by fundraising, you are helping to make a difference to the lives of countless people," says Lisa.

Thirty-year-old Anna Erwood says she’s a big believer in the value of counselling and will be running for Lifeline in this year’s Round the Bays. Originally from Christchurch, she has recently finished a degree in Public Health and Counselling here in Auckland. Anna was shocked when she learnt that Lifeline didn’t receive any government funding.

"Then and there, I knew that it was important for me to fundraise for Lifeline and to raise awareness about what they do. "I’ve seen the difference Lifeline makes to people and I want to do everything I can to support having a confidential, free and safe helpline service where people can get support in whatever situation they’re in 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.

"This is a cause that’s quite close to my heart and so I’m fundraising for Lifeline because it simply felt like the right thing to do," says Anna.

By signing up now to walk, jog or run for one of these great headline charities, the first 100 team members will receive a 20% discount off their entry - and if you become a top five fundraiser, your entry fee gets completely refunded.

Joining Team Lifeline or Team Shine is super easy.

To join Team Lifeline:

Click on this link or visit (https://rtb23.grassrootz.com/lifeline-aotearoa) to register and set up your fundraising page.

To get the 20% discount off your entry fee use this discount code: RTB23LIFELINE20 -For questions about Team Lifeline, please contact Leanne Newland, Relationship Specialist for Lifeline at Leanne.Newland@lifeline.org.nz.

To join Team Shine:

Register for RTB 2023 by clicking on this link or visit (https://rtb23.grassrootz.com/shine) to set up your fundraising page.

To get the 20% discount off your entry fee use this discount code: RTB23SHINE20

-For questions about Team Shine, please contact Brianna Conelly, Fundraising Specialist for Shine at Briannac@2shine.org.nz

For more information about Round the Bays, please click on this link Round the Bays 2023 (https://www.roundthebays.co.nz/)