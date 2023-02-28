NRC ‘Talk Tent’ for field days

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 10:24

Northland Regional Council will be at Northland Field Days again this year. The council’s site will showcase an incredible scale model of a mature kauri tree created by the award-winning special effects and prop company WÄtÄ Workshops.

Chair Tui Shortland says highlights will include a ‘Talk Tent’ and all the usual advice and guidance from the council’s experts on protecting our environment.

She says the field days, held at Dargaville over three days from Thursday 02 to Saturday 04 March, will see the regional council at stands i1A and i2

"The standout feature this year is the Talk Tent, which will provide a forum for talks and demonstrations." Talks factored in so far include wetlands, groundwater (Freshwater Plan), how to get rid of pest plants and land management.

"In addition, all the usual favourites will be there; pest animals, pest plants, interactive displays and information will be available. This year, thanks to our friends at Waikato Regional Council, we are delighted to have the amazing WÄtÄ Workshops model of a mature kauri tree to highlight the message about protecting kauri."

"There’ll even be a daily slot called ‘Roarsome’ where you can win a prize for the best deer roar. We look forward to welcoming our community to the event."