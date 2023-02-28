Auckland Transport statement on Inner West projects

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 13:22

Today, the Auckland Transport Board considered three projects in Auckland’s inner west suburbs of Grey Lynn, Point Chevalier, and Westmere.

Point Chevalier project to proceed, Great North Road awaiting consultation with Councillors

The AT board has given the go ahead for construction for the Point Chevalier to Westmere Improvements project (on Point Chevalier Road, Meola Road, and Garnet Road.)

Great North Road Improvements (Improvements to walking, cycling, buses and stormwater on Great North Road between Ponsonby Road and Crummer Road) is subject to review of capital funding and consultation with Councillors at the Transport and Infrastructure Committee on 15 March.

Both projects deliver new stormwater infrastructure, public transport and walking and cycling improvements, giving locals more transport choice to get around their local neighbourhoods.

Both projects are 51% funded by the government.

These two projects have been formally endorsed by WaitematÄ Local Board and Albert Eden Local Board over the past two weeks. They have been through three rounds of consultation and have widespread support from community groups including six local schools, multiple business associations, and several other groups.

Grey Lynn and Westmere project paused

Due to funding constraints, the AT board has paused the Grey Lynn and Westmere Improvements, which included Improvements to walking and cycling on Surrey Crescent, Old Mill Road, Garnet Road south of Meola, and Richmond Road. The project it does not have government funding at this stage. There will be a review of available funding in the capital programme, concurrently the board asked for other ways to be identified to achieve outcomes whilst the project is paused.