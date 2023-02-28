Stop and give way: save your life - Selwyn District Council

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 14:06

Selwyn residents are being reminded to take care for your lives and others at intersections on local roads.

Intersections have been identified as a hot spot for crashes around Selwyn, with 57 per cent of all accidents in 2022 happening at road crossings.

Council Group Manager Infrastructure and Property Murray Washington says driver behaviour plays a big role in keeping road users safe, as the Council launches its annual intersection safety awareness campaign tomorrow.

"Being alert, obeying road signs and taking extra care can be the difference between making it to your destination safely, and being involved in a serious crash. Stopping and giving way may seem such a simple task, but it only takes a momentary lapse of judgement for something to go very wrong."

In 2022, there was a total of 155 crashes were reported on local roads in Selwyn, with poor handling, judgement or observation contributing to 76 per cent of these crashes.

Mr Washington says having the attitude that ‘it won’t happen to me’, or that other drivers are the problem, are both dangerous beliefs for motorists.

"Think about your own habits when you approach intersections: do you always stop, or do you only slow down a little? Are you always giving yourself enough time to fully observe in both directions before pulling into the intersection?"

Council will soon begin installing advanced stop warning signs and red road markings at selected high-risk local intersections to help alert drivers. Mr Washington says while signage like this will give drivers advanced warning of the intersections ahead, it is up to the driver as a road user to stop and give way.

"Every driver has a responsibility to themselves and others on the road. Make sure you are correctly stopping and giving way, every time."