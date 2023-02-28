Council shares findings report commissioned for Farrah's noise issue - Upper Hutt City Council

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 15:37

Upper Hutt City Council has received the findings report of a review commissioned to look at the handling of the Farrah’s noise issue, which involved a series of complaints from neighbouring residents of Farrah’s Breads Ltd.

The review was initiated in September 2022 following a request from Elected Members and some residents.

Dentons Kensington Swan has conducted the review, with a number of residents, Council officers, and Farrah’s all interviewed.

Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy, says "we know and empathise with the fact that some of the residents have suffered from the noise issues. While we had a process to follow with our compliance investigation, this review is intended to highlight areas we can improve on, especially regarding the speed of the process."

We will be working through the report now which includes the findings, and recommendations" he says.

Dentons Kensington Swan is making the report available to all those who participated or who were invited to participate.

Council is expected to discuss the report, and its findings and recommendations, for the first time at the Council meeting on 8 March.

The report is available to view on Council’s website, upperhuttcity.com/news