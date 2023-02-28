Whenua Tapu in Porirua keeps Green Flag status - Porirua City Council

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 16:33

Whenua Tapu has retained its Green Flag award status, marking the Porirua cemetery’s high quality and welcoming experiences for visitors.

The award was given to Whenua Tapu last year, after mystery visits from experienced judges. The accreditation is overseen by Recreation Aotearoa and is seen across the country as a benchmark standard for a recreation area.

Other reserves or spaces who have Green Flag status include Auckland Domain, Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, and Queen Elizabeth Park in Masterton. Just 25 outdoor spaces in New Zealand have earned the honour.

Porirua Parks and City Services manager Julian Emeny is rapt for the team at Whenua Tapu.

"We know how important Whenua Tapu is to our community and to many from outside our region who come to visit loved ones," he says.

"It is a credit to the work going on there every day by our cemeteries team - they don’t come to work for awards, but this just goes to show the pride they take in creating a haven of peace and dignity for people who come through the gates.

"It’s important to note, too, that this award is not just down to keeping the grounds nice and tidy, but ensuring we have the right management plans in place to keep Whenua Tapu running effectively."

In 2021, Whenua Tapu’s chapel and crematorium re-opened after an extensive refurbishment, making it a modern facility for families to attend.