DWN welcomes new trustee, Lucy Johnson

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 18:41

Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) this week welcomes new Trustee, Lucy Johnson.

Lucy comes from North Canterbury, where she grew up on a sheep, beef and horticultural enterprise.

She brings a wealth of energy and expertise to the DWN Board.

Trish Rankin, DWN Trust Board Chair, says "the Board were excited to see such a high calibre of applicants for our Trustee position. Lucy has extensive policy and regulatory knowledge which will enhance our understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by DWN members and stakeholders. She brings her energy for agriculture, family and upskilling people to our organisation".

Lucy graduated from Lincoln University with a Bachelor of Environmental Management in 2004 and has held numerous roles with regional council and a long tenure with Synlait, and is a Kellogg Rural Leaders scholar and NZIPIM member.

"I am excited to embark on my formal governance journey with DWN. I was really impressed by the calibre and diverse strengths on the Trust Board. "

Lucy started her own Agribusiness and Project Management Consultancy and has worked alongside farming businesses, levy organisations, red meat companies and agri-related enterprises. She knows that supporting people to consider the environmental aspects of their farming business will be critical in maintaining farm viability in the future.

"Helping empower people to grow and innovate is where I feel I add the most value. I believe in ensuring positive and practical solutions are gained through a continual improvement focus, embedding lean principles to the way we work, influencing practical policy outcomes and breaking these down to practical application within the primary sector are at the core of my work ethos", says Lucy.

"I am particularly passionate about harnessing opportunities for women within governance and coaching people to grow their learning experience".

Lucy has a young family and juggles the competing demands of family and work. As an active relaxer, she relishes any time spent outdoors, getting her hands in the soil, gardening and exploring new places.

As Lucy reflects, her position in the middle of a family of five girls has enabled her to learn great team skills - negotiation and communication as well as independence!