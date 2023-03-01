National Farmers’ Market Week March 11-19, 2023

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 08:41

The annual National Farmers’ Market Week returns from March 11-19 this year, and now more than ever, local producers need support from their communities.

The Grey Lynn Farmers Market is one of 25 farmers’ markets around Aotearoa and one of five operating in TÄmaki Makaurau, and its volunteer team is appealing to Kiwis to find and support their local market over the weekends of March 11-19.

Now in its fifth year, the Farmers’ Market Week theme for 2023 is ‘Where Does our Food Come From?’

Authentic farmers’ markets are different from other markets or shops in that the person selling the food is the person who’s grown, caught or made it.

Kiwis are being encouraged to find out more about this direct link between farmer and consumer and talk to growers about the provenance of their produce while visiting their local market.

The farmers’ market movement is about supporting the local food economy, giving consumers access to regional food, and building and strengthening local communities. This ethos is especially important now, as the country tackles both the cost of living crisis and the fallout from the devastating weather that has marked the beginning of 2023.

Mindy Pilbrow, chair of the Grey Lynn Farmers Market, says people are becoming more drawn to farmers’ markets for several reasons.

She says this growing group of ethically conscious consumers wants to know where their food comes from and how it is grown, and also wants to make sure their dollars go directly to growers and producers.

"Our market is a hub for the community, where you can taste the difference of fresh, seasonal, locally grown food, build relationships with the producers, and be a part of a sustainable and thriving community," she says.

"While we obviously want as much support as possible for our Grey Lynn Farmers’ Market, we want farmers’ markets all around the country to succeed, so let’s all get behind our amazing producers and support them during this National Farmers’ Market Week - and beyond."

The Grey Lynn Farmers’ Market is open 8:30am to midday every Sunday at the Grey Lynn Community Arts Centre, 510 Richmond Road, Grey Lynn. The market features live music, coffee, hot food and more than 30 stallholders which change weekly but typically sell a wide variety of produce, such as berries, fruit and vegetables, micro herbs, seedlings, fresh meat, cakes, baked goods, artisan condiments, juice and flowers.

For more on the Grey Lynn Farmers Markets, see www.greylynnfarmersmarket.co.nz or follow them on Instagram @glfarmersmarket.

For information on all 25 farmers’ markets nationally, see the list here.