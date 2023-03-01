Wastewater pipeline renewal - Gore District Council

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 08:43

The Gore District Council will start replacing one of the largest and most critical pipelines in its wastewater network next week.

The pipeline takes wastewater from north and central Gore to the Council’s oxidation ponds in Grasslands Road, south Gore.

The section being replaced goes from the intersection of Hyde and Wigan streets, under the railway lines, State Highway One and Eccles Street playground to the intersection of Eccles and Ardwick streets.

The first phase of this project starts on Monday 6 March, and will see the closure of Hyde Street, between Wigan Street and SH1. This road is part of the heavy traffic bypass. The following detours will be in place:

- Northbound heavy traffic will be diverted along SH1/Main Street to Medway Street

- Southbound heavy traffic will be diverted at Mersey Street, then SH1/Main Street

These detours will be in place for about three weeks, after which the Council plans to reopen one lane of Hyde Street to northbound traffic.

The Hyde Street phase is expected to take seven weeks. Once it has been completed, work will start replacing the pipeline under the railway line, SH1 and the Ardwick Street playground.

The entire project will take about five months.

3 Waters Asset Manager Matt Bayliss said the existing wastewater pipeline was in poor condition and at risk of ongoing failure.

"The pipeline’s precarious condition was highlighted in 2020 when a large hole appeared in Wigan Street due to the wastewater main collapsing."

Mr Bayliss said the existing wastewater pipeline was an old egg-shaped concrete pipe that services the majority of north and central Gore.

"At 900mm in diameter, the pipe is one of the largest and most critical pipes we have in the network, so we must ensure it remains operational.

"The fact these pipes pass underneath buildings, the railway tracks and the state highway escalated the importance of this project."

The project follows work completed over the last couple of years to replace the downstream section of this pipeline along the length of Wigan Street, he said.

The Council appreciated the diversion of vehicles from the heavy traffic bypass would cause some inconvenience.

"We have worked closely with the roading team to minimise any disruption and appreciate people’s patience and co-operation," Mr Bayliss said.