Fund open for proposed growth and major events in Kapiti - Council

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 09:31

KÄpiti Coast District Council’s Major Events Fund is open to applications for growth and major events that will stimulate tourism and contribute to the district’s economy.

KÄpiti Coast District Councillor Liz Koh says the annual Major Events Fund supports events that are unique to KÄpiti, attract visitors, and adds an extra vibrancy to the KÄpiti Coast.

"It’s about celebrating our district’s natural assets and unique offerings to help create a vibrant place for people to visit, live, work and have fun in," says Cr Koh.

"Our panel is keen to support events from both within and outside our district that will do well here.

"We encourage anyone planning an event between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024 to have a look at the eligibility criteria on our website to determine what’s needed for their application and get it into Council by 5pm, 31 March 2023."

KÄpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Mark Ward says the 2023/24 contestable Major Events funding round has $80,000 available.

"This is the balance of $200,000 available annually, with $120,000 already committed in 2023/24 for events such as the KÄpiti Food Fair, MÄoriland Film Festival, Åtaki Kite Festival, XTERRA Wellington, and Matariki Ramaroa that we’re supporting over consecutive years," says Mr Ward.

"This year's funding of $80,000 is available in two categories. The Strategic Growth Fund has up to $50,000 available for events expecting up to 2,000 attendees but can demonstrate potential to attract more, with the balance of the fund available to tier one and two major events that will have 2,000 attendees or more."