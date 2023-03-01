ORC approves Contact Energy amenities plan - Otago Regional Council

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 09:32

Contact Energy has delivered a plan for managing landscape and visual amenity values along the Kawarau Arm of Lake Dunstan - within its consents held around its Clyde Hydro scheme in Central Otago.

A final version of the Landscape and Visual Amenity Management Plan (LVAMP), for the Kawarau Arm of Lake Dunstan was submitted to the Otago Regional Council in December, and the ORC has formally approved the Plan.

At the heart of the matter is what Contact Energy plans to do about managing driftwood, terrestrial and lake weed; and actions to enhance the landscape and amenity values within the lake margin.

The LVAMP includes actions to improve biodiversity vegetation along the lake edge and a co-design project to enhance the Old Cromwell area.

ORC’s Manager Compliance Tami Sargeant says that the targeted approach to focussing on existing recreational areas along the riverside, should result in positive outcomes for the lake, its environment and the community.

She says Contact Energy engaged with representatives from the ORC, CODC, Aukaha and Lake Dunstan Charitable Trust to develop the LVAMP.

Mrs Sargeant says the current LVAMP consent condition only requires Contact Energy to consult with ORC and CODC in the development of the LVAMP.

"It’s great that Contact Energy have sought feedback and incorporated the views of Aukaha, LINZ, CODC, and Lake Dunstan Charitable Trust."

Contact Energy’s Head of Generation Hydro, Boyd Brinsdon, says we are grateful to all the contributions to the latest plan.

"In line with our tikanga, we aim to be a good neighbour which means respecting others, and the natural resources where we operate so that future generations can enjoy," he says.

A review of the Contact Energy consent condition for the landscape and visual amenity plan was initiated in August 2022. This is a separate process and is tracking well.