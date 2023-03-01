Opportunity for public to help shape Zero Carbon Plan - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 12:46

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) is now welcoming public input to help shape the city’s Zero Carbon Plan.

DCC Principal Policy Advisor Sustainability Jinty MacTavish says, "We’re running an online survey from 1 to 31 March, to gather community insights on the diverse needs and aspirations they would like us to consider, as we plan for a Zero Carbon Åtepoti."

"Åtepoti Dunedin has a goal to become a Zero Carbon city by 2030. The good news is that we’re already heading in the right direction - Dunedin’s total gross emissions dropped by 9% over the last four years. When carbon absorbed by the city’s forests is considered, net emissions are down 21%. This is a good first step, and to achieve our goal we need to keep up the momentum," she says.

The DCC is currently developing a plan that will set out the changes needed to achieve the goal, and the actions that the DCC will take to help make that happen. The Zero Carbon Plan will build on the work already underway, identifying additional actions that Dunedin needs to take to become a Zero Carbon city.

Actions will include solutions that make it easier for people to travel in different ways, reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, use cleaner sources of energy and increase energy efficiency.

"We need to do things differently as a city to achieve the Zero Carbon goal, and if we plan well, actions to reduce emissions will also improve the wellbeing of our communities," Ms MacTavish says.

The public survey is just one way the DCC is seeking input from the community.

The DCC is engaging directly with a number of key stakeholders, community groups, businesses and organisations, and young Dunedin people are also being invited to submit a creative response to help shape the Zero Carbon Plan. Any young Dunedinite can participate in this project, and more information can be found at www.dunedin.govt.nz/zerocarbon-youthvision.

The draft Zero Carbon Plan will be presented to Council in mid-2023 for consideration.

The Dunedin community is invited to have a say on the plan through the online survey at www.dunedin.govt.nz/zerocarbon.