DCC to explore opportunities to enhance Dunedin Railways - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 16:34

The Dunedin City Council is now able to release more details of its plan to breathe new life into Dunedin Railways Limited and the world class Taieri Gorge train service.

Councillors decided in January to retain the Taieri Gorge train, while seeking potential new operating models for both the service and its maintenance requirements.

A copy of the staff report and voting record from the meeting (attached) are now able to be made public, with some redactions for reasons of ongoing commercial sensitivity.

DCC Enterprise Dunedin Manager John Christie says attention is now turning to the best ways to secure and enhance the Dunedin Railways service.

"Our commitment is to find a business model that is best placed to secure the future of Dunedin Railways, and the Taieri Gorge trip in particular, while enhancing what both offer to our community and visitors.

"Dunedin Railways and the Taieri Gorge trip are key parts of Dunedin’s tourist appeal and we want to make sure both are positioned to succeed."

Mr Christie said work carried out in the last year has already identified a range of potential opportunities moving forward, which are outlined in the staff report.

More work is needed to consider these opportunities and staff will provide further updates to Council in time for the DCC’s 10 year plan 2024-34. Taieri Gorge train operations will continue in their current format in the meantime.

Mr Christie also thanked Dunedin Railways staff for their work to maintain and operate the service during the COVID-19 hibernation, and more recently since the return of cruise ships and other visitors this summer.