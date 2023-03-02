Rangatahi interested in food and fibre careers to descend on Palmy for Agri Futures - New Zealand Rural Games Trust

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 10:37

Secondary students from the lower and mid-central areas of the North Island interested in careers in food and fibre will be in Palmerston North on Friday, March 10th, for Agri Futures | Ahuwhenua ki te Anamata.

The day comprises two events managed by the New Zealand Rural Games Trust:

Allflex Clash of the Colleges | Te Tukinga Kura Tuarua: Secondary school students from Paraparaumu across to Greytown and up to Napier, TaupÅ and New Plymouth will compete in a fast-paced, amazing race-style competition that sees rangatahi compete in teams of four to be crowned champions! Teams will have an hour and a half to complete 18 hands-on modules covering everything from fencing and drenching to wool classing and body condition scoring, as well as paper-based modules that cover native fish and tree identification. New modules for 2023 include first response health and safety delivered by St. John and artificial insemination delivered by LIC. Tangaroa Walker will emcee the race from Farm 4 Life and The Hub - a social media edutainment creator with nearly 300,000 followers. Paralympian Gold Medallist Javelin Thrower Holly Robinson MNZM, The Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri, alongside other leading food and fibre sector leaders, will present awards.

Agri Futures Pathways: Exhibitors from education institutes, industry groups, rural businesses and councils will gather to showcase the large variety of careers the food and fibre sector offers youth. Exhibitors will be housed in and around the Massey University Marquee opposite the iSite in Te Marae o Hine | The Square. Exhibitors include:

- Beef + Lamb NZ

- DairyNZ

- FMG

- Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand

- Growing Future Farmers

- Horizons Regional Council - wider rural local government sector

- Horowhenua District Council

- Land-Based Training

- Primary ITOMassey University

- Ministry for Primary Industries

- New Zealand Arboricultural Association

- NZ Thoroughbred Racing

- Southern North Island Wood Council

- UCOL | Te PÅ«kenga

- University of Waikato

- Victoria University of Wellington

New Zealand Rural Games Trust Chair Margaret Kouvelis MNZM said the two events were created to showcase the variety of career options available, to upskill youth and encourage camaraderie.

"We need more rangatahi embarking on rural careers to meet the increasing demand for staff across the country. Through Agri Futures, we’re arming people with knowledge to better prepare them for the job ahead."

Agri Futures | Ahuwhenua ki te Anamata is made possible thanks to Allflex, Massey University, Horizons Regional Council, UCOL | Te PÅ«kenga, CEDA, Inspire Net and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Also, on Friday, March 10th, in The Square, two national championships will be held. The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Womens and Rookies championships. Twelve timbersport athletes will compete to represent New Zealand at the internationals.

Agri Futures Pathways and Clash of the Colleges will feature in the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games TV3 1-hour highlight programme hosted by Greg O’Connor and Olivia Caldwell:

TV 3: Saturday, March 25th, 2023, at 5.00pm TV3: (Easter weekend replay), Saturday, April 8th, 2023, at 9.30am.

Images from our 2021 event can be found here.