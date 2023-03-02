'Youth road safety advocates refresh their approach to address climbing losses'

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 11:45

With the road toll trending upwards, youth-led road safety organisation Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD has today announced a new look and approach designed to better support young New Zealanders using Aotearoa’s roads.

Kaitiaki o Ara/ SADD General Manager Donna Govorko says along with a new name and logo, four new aspirations have been set out to better represent the road safety issues rangatahi face every day and empower young New Zealanders to help reduce risk and prevent loss on New Zealand roads.

The new aspirations are:

Safe road users: we make safe decisions both before we start our journey and while we are on the road Sharing our roads: we understand we are all part of a collective and act in a safe way to protect ourselves and other road users Safe vehicles: We ensure our vehicles are always safe and roadworthy Driver licence journey: We adhere to our licence restrictions for ourselves and for others.

"Our goal is to empower young Kiwis to lead from the front to prevent loss on our roads and we hope these aspirations will directly appeal and serve as a guide and a starting point as well as something to strive for," Donna says.

"We are privileged to welcome thousands of dedicated and passionate young people every year to our family. They contribute tirelessly to make a difference to the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads and this refresh is about making it easier for them and giving them more confidence to get out and champion road safety."

Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD is resolute in its intent to reduce road deaths and Donna says this has also seen the organisation embark on a journey of growth to widen its appeal across all communities in Aotearoa.

"Our road toll affects all communities and the ripples of a loss of life from a crash impacts us all in some way. Everyone needs to play their part to reverse the upward trend we’re seeing, and we’ve been working to better understand how we can address community needs and provide new messaging capable of reaching those that traditional methods don’t.

"Encouraging and empowering the community is key and as an organisation, Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD has listened and reflected on a spectrum of feedback, whilst staying true to its purpose. Consultation with rangatahi has been crucial in developing an approach that is a better fit to modern Aotearoa."

As part of this consultation, in 2022 a new name ‘Kaitiaki o Ara’ was gifted to SADD which Donna says better demonstrates the contemporary purpose behind its existence - being "guardians of the road".

"Participant rangatahi take their guardianship role seriously and with our new name and approach, now have new tools and guidance available to help them achieve the challenging goal of reducing the climbing levels of friends and whÄnau who are killed or injured.

Throughout March, Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD will release examples of its new approach week by week - starting with core elements such as a refreshed website and organisational building blocks.

For further information on Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD’s evolution please visit sadd.org.nz