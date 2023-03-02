Drag Queen Story Time a Protected form of speech

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 12:58

Yesterday, Police at Avondale Library upheld the speech rights of both drag queen Medulla Oblongata and the parents who brought their kids to hear from them. Drag queen story times are an expression of speech which must be protected, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

'Drag Queen story times are an expression of speech which must be protected. Parents have the right to let their kids learn about gender identity. For those that don’t want their children there, they simply need to not attend.

'Accusations of these events being 'harmful' are the genuinely held opinions of some Kiwis. But that does not give them the right to shut down these events because of their own perspectives.

'Last year, the Free Speech Union stood for Bethlehem College’s right to teach a traditional view of marriage. Members of the Rainbow community decried this as abusive, like some who oppose drag queen story times.

'These ideas must be allowed to be expressed, on both sides. Let the parents decide what their children are exposed to, not the howl of crowds.'