Hawke's Bay Regional Council improving temporary stop bank repairs

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 14:05

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council staff and contractors are focused on improving temporary flood protection works while also progressing permanent repairs.

Regional Council Senior Project Manager Harry Donnelly says the Council is going to strengthen bunding with waterproof wrapping, providing added protection and assurance for our communities.

This work should start in the next week once the wrap arrives, he says.

Regional Council crews are also working on permanent repairs, with each of the 20 repair sites having a dedicated pod of self-contained work staff, Mr Donnelly says.

"This ensures each site, which will have different issues caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, gets dedicated attention to ensure repairs are done promptly and effectively.

"Regional Council crews will also make use of information on hand, such as planning done before Cyclone Gabrielle, to upgrade stop banks."

This system has been designed to provide a high level of service to our communities, Mr Donnelly says.

"Permanent repairs will take some months, but the work being done now shows we are doing what we can as quickly as possible to ensure our network is restored and improved."