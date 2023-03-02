NZME named as exclusive media partner for New Zealand Fashion Week 2023

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 16:24

Following the announcement of New Zealand Fashion Week’s return to TÄmaki Makaurau in August 2023, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has been named as the exclusive media partner for the country’s largest fashion event.

Drawing upon several of NZME’s print, digital and audio brands, including Viva and ZM, New Zealand Fashion Week’s return after a three-year hiatus will be supported with top-tier coverage including exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews, insightful front row reporting and ‘out and about’ stories showcasing the happening vibe of the event.

Emily Travers, NZME Head of Commercial Sport, Partnerships and Events, says the company is delighted to be partnering with New Zealand Fashion Week as the iconic and vastly celebrated event makes its highly anticipated comeback.

"NZME is committed to providing the very best commercial opportunities, editorial and content for an array of local, regional and national events. Having New Zealand Fashion Week as part of our event portfolio is a real privilege and we’re hugely excited to assist in the regeneration of the event and be part of its cherished legacy."

Amanda Linnell, Editor of Viva, says New Zealand Fashion Week plays an immense role in elevating Aotearoa’s fashion industry, and Viva is proud to be collaborating with the week-long event.

"I’m thrilled to see the return of New Zealand Fashion Week. It has always played a key role in providing a collective platform for our designers - both emerging and established. It is an amazing opportunity for consumers to see the newest collections brought to life on the runway and to celebrate the incredible talent we have in this country. Viva's editorial team of fashion experts will be front row and backstage, sharing all the exciting action."

NZFW General Manager, Yasmin Farry says NZME offered the best media solutions to uphold the event’s legacy.

"New Zealand Fashion Week has a bold history of hosting innovative and creative events to empower Aotearoa’s fashion industry. We were really impressed with NZME’s strong reputation of supporting iconic New Zealand events, and better yet their innovative and creative media solutions offered through a selection of leading New Zealand media brands."

New Zealand Fashion Week runs from Tuesday 29 August until Saturday 2 September 2023 at Viaduct Events Centre. For more information visit www.nzfashionweek.com/