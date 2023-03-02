Drivers urged to take care after day of crashes - South Canterbury Road Safety

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 16:49

South Canterbury Road Safety Co-ordinator Daniel Naude is calling for drivers to make a conscious effort to take extra care, after one day this week where there were five road crashes in South Canterbury.

Mr Naude said that while it was not possible to comment specifically on any one of the events on Wednesday, the sheer volume of crashes on a single day was a timely reminder of the need for South Canterbury drivers to be vigilant at all times.

"Every driver on the road should be paying full attention to their driving, including not being distracted by mobile phones or other things happening. The cause of accidents is predominantly lapse in concentration, with the higher the speed, the greater risk of serious injury or death," he said.

This week South Canterbury’s road safety partner agencies, including all district councils and emergency services, met to review the region’s Road Safety Strategy.

Mr Naude said the number one problem was still loss of control on bends (due to inappropriate speeds) and passing on highways.

He said a driver might be familiar with a road, but they have to be alert at all times, because conditions can change very quickly. Drivers could not always drive to the speed limit and should be reducing speed to take into account the conditions, which could be anything from weather, the actual road and vegetation, to other traffic and cyclists.

Timaru District Land Transport Manager Susannah Ratahi said South Canterbury is currently working with the wider Canterbury region developing a regional Speed Management Plan.

"This involves a review of safe and appropriate speed limits for the local road network. The interim plan will focus on safe speed around schools and is expected to be out for public engagement around the middle of the year," she said.