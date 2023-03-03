Kiwi/Chilean pop starlet Amila drops new single, Break The Pattern

Friday, 3 March, 2023 - 08:55

Kiwi/Chilean starlet Amila has emerged as a refreshing entrant to the globalised pop-sphere with her new single, ‘Break The Pattern’.

The soft pop ballad is a duet with NZ talent MACEY, and signifies Amila’s breakthrough as a bright new bilingual voice in the New Zealand music scene.

Amila (pronounced ‘a-meela’) says Break The Pattern was written at Parachute Song Week after a conversation with some fellow songwriters about relationships, and how each one is so unique.

"I wrote the whole track acoustically with Harry Parsons (MACEY) and Josh Naley in about an hour," says Amila.

"It is a really beautiful song that came together completely organically. The vocals and guitar that made the final track were from the original recording."

At 21 years old, Amila blends Chilean and Aotearoa culture and sounds in an NZ-pop first. Her music draws inspiration from the raw guitars of the 70s, vibrant salsa anthems of her homeland, and the strong visuals of the modern pop world.

"This EP has been two years in the making, so I can’t wait to get the music out there. The release of Break The Pattern signifies a whole new musical journey for me - one that I can’t wait to share with the world."

Grammy Nominated Five AM Managing Director Rory Noble says that Amila is sure to appeal to the audiences of internet-era pop sensations like Steve Lacey, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and Rosalia.

"Amila’s vibe is vibrant, colourful, and authentic. She’s set to be a fresh new addition to every pop playlist right now," says Rory.

Born in Chile, Amila moved to New Zealand with her family when she was 7-years-old. Music provided a way for Spanish-speaking Amila to learn English and express herself as a newcomer to life and culture in Aotearoa. Amila recently performed at Parliament for the 50th Anniversary of Chile and New Zealand Embassies commemoration.

Break The Pattern is the debut single from Amila’s upcoming EP, set for release this year.

Stream Break The Pattern now on all streaming platforms.