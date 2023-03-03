Peony for your thoughts this Parks Week - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 3 March, 2023 - 12:34

Branch out of your regular routine and go out on a limb - Hamilton City Council wants to know what you think about your local parks.

Peony for your thoughts this Parks Week

What does an ideal park look like to you? Are Hamilton’s parks easy to get to? Do they have the facilities you're looking for? Council wants to hear your thoughts and suggestions on how we can make our city parks even better.

You can give feedback:

online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay by picking up a hard copy from the Municipal Building or any of the Hamilton City Libraries by requesting a hard copy by calling 07 838 6699.

The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and is open until Friday 4 April 2022.

The information you provide in the Parks Survey can help shape your city. It can help to inform Council’s Long-Term Plan, to make sure Council delivers what the community sees as a priority.

The survey will help Council collect research that informs how well we currently manage our parks and open spaces throughout the city. It will also help with planning the best ways to manage the reserves, parks, gullies and other green spaces Council provides.

Hamilton City Council Parks and Recreation Unit Director Maria Barrie encourages Hamiltonians to get involved and share their opinions on the city’s parks, playgrounds, river paths and natural areas.

"Our parks and open spaces are special pockets of the city that allows us to explore, play, exercise, and escape into nature."

"It’s important that we capture as much feedback as possible in this survey. Our open spaces are important areas that contribute to our people’s health and wellbeing as well as encouraging social and cultural connection. They also play a major role in protecting our city against climate change and increasing our biodiversity, providing a home for our native plants and animals.

"The views and experiences of our community are so important to hear, they help us to develop an understanding of how Hamiltonians use the parks, what’s working well and where change may be needed."

So don’t be reserved - tell us what you think!

Find the Parks Survey here