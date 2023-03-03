New decision-making committee appointed for TTRL application - NZ EPA

Friday, 3 March, 2023 - 12:32

A new decision-making committee (DMC) has been appointed to reconsider the Trans-Tasman Resources Limited (TTRL) application to mine iron sands off the south coast of Taranaki.

The Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) Board appointed the committee members. They are experienced decision-makers with collective expertise in environmental management and related science.

The new committee members are:

The Honourable Lyn Stevens CNZM KC (Chair) Dr Andrea Byrom Dr Sharon De Luca Loretta Lovell Miria Pomare

More information on the committee members is available on the EPA website.

Read about the TTRL decision-making committee - https://www.epa.govt.nz/public-consultations/in-progress/trans-tasman-resources-limited-2016/decision-making-committee-reconsideration/

The new DMC has asked TTRL to provide any additional evidence, reports, or updating material in relation to their application by 19 May 2023.

Submitters will be able to provide feedback on any new evidence from TTRL. This information will be shared with submitters and published on the EPA website.

The DMC will provide further directions in due course, including those dealing with the opportunity for submitters to provide responses.

Read the DMC Minute, Directions and Correspondence here - https://www.epa.govt.nz/public-consultations/in-progress/trans-tasman-resources-limited-2016/decision-making-committee-documents-reconsideration/