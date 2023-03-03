Dreamer's Adventure Team ride 640km for Luka Pascoe's cancer journey

Friday, 3 March, 2023 - 13:02

In April 2022, two-year-old Luka Pascoe from Te Anau was diagnosed with Stage Four Neuroblastoma Cancer, resulting in more than 16 months of intensive treatment at the Child Haematology and Oncology unit in Christchurch Hospital.

Ronald McDonald House® in Christchurch became Luka’s ‘home-away-from-home’ during this time, where he stayed along with parents Katelyn and Toby. "Our lives changed overnight," Toby explains, "without the House life would have been even harder over the past year. The staff particularly have been there for us during some pretty intense moments."

This month they’ve decided to give back to RMHC® New Zealand, by taking on the ‘House to House’ challenge - a campaign that encourages supporters to walk, run, bike or swim 210km during March while raising funds.

210km is the average a family will have to travel from their home to a Ronald McDonald House for their child to receive hospital treatment. By the end of Luka's treatment in August 2023, Luka's family would have taken a total of 26 one-way trips between Te Anau and Christchurch - for a total of 16,640km.

Mum Katelyn is a keen adventure racer, and her team ‘The Dreamers’ are contributing to the Pascoe’s House to House tally by biking from Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch to Te Anau over three days - a total of 640km. Team mate Chris explains, "we are tested physically and mentally during adventure races - but there is no battle tougher than as a parent of a child with cancer."

Their motivation for the bike ride is Luke, who is "our superhero. This is our chance to help not only Luka - but Ronald McDonald House as well, as we know how much they’ve helped them all through this tough time."

House to House kicks off in March with participants selecting their activity and fundraising goals via their fundraising page. You can find out more or sign up here today: https://housetohouse.org.nz/