Invercargill City Council housing revitaliastion underway

Friday, 3 March, 2023 - 12:51

Four energy-efficient, warm and healthy homes are to be built on Council-owned land as a first step towards renovating and revitalising Council housing in the city.

Mayor Nobby Clark said the project aimed to provide Council housing tenants with units that are warm, economical and built to last.

"It makes sense that our tenants are in units that are warm, dry and best suit their needs, and this is a real priority for us," he said.

"We’re in the business of looking after people as well as places in this city, and I think this is a good start."

WaihÅpai RÅ«naka mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook said the project was a positive step forward for the community.

"We are delighted that Council has chosen to build healthy, warm, sustainable homes and look forward to more whare meeting best current standards."

Council Project Management Office Programme Director Lee Butcher said the units would be built using modern, sustainable materials designed to make them economical to heat, that would stay warm and dry, and that would be easy to repair and renovate.

"Our climate can be challenging, especially in winter. Anything we can do to help mitigate the effects of the cold and damp for our tenants is our focus.

"We want to provide units that are tenant-focused, that raise the level of comfort and that are underpinned by a universal, efficient design," he said.

"These houses represent a pilot project that aims to modernise Council’s model for delivery of housing services to meet the needs of some of our most vulnerable people."

The proposed development will encompass the construction of four units and the redevelopment of the existing parking area at a site on Stirrat St, Butcher said.

Resource consent for the builds have been granted and design is in its completion stages now with construction slated to begin in May. Completion is set for the first quarter of 2024.