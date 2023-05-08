Auckland Live and Hawaiki Tu present rangatahi Maori haka theatre show

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 09:40

For one night only haka theatre returns to the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre stage on Friday 9 June as tauira from across TÄmaki Makaurau perform in Autaia 2023.

Featuring 400 tauira from six schools, Autaia is the merging of modern day theatre and traditional MÄori performing arts. Each school will perform a captivating 15-minute set featuring talented rangatahi sharing their life experiences through vibrant, powerful performances.

The six schools include Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Te Kotuku, NgÄ Puna o WaiÅrea, Auckland Girls Grammar (Kahurangi ki Maungawhau, Manurewa High School and James Cook High School (Te PÅ«take).

Created by Hawaiki TÅª in partnership with Auckland Live, Autaia celebrates the richness, diversity, and importance of NgÄ Toi MÄori (MÄori Arts). Autaia is a first of its kind and showcases the emerging generation of MÄori performers and artists, as they share their stories through haka theatre.

Creative Director and lead of Hawaiki TÅª (Co-creator of Autaia), Kura Te Ua, says that this is an opportunity to exhibit the unlimited potential that the combination of Kapa haka and theatre can offer.

‘Every school has a story that deserves to be told as every student has a light that deserves to shine. Autaia means "to be extraordinary" and this kaupapa encourages every single person involved to step into the world of haka theatre because on the other side awaits a pathway of passion, pride and unwavering self belief.’ says Te Ua.

Autaia partner Auckland Live shares in the vision of Autaia. Now in its third year, the programme is accessing its communities and creating spaces for whÄnau to tell their stories, eventually seeing students lead their communities in the theatre space.

Autaia also gives students the opportunity to gain NCEA credits in the space of creative arts and MÄori culture, specifically through the curriculum of Te Ao Haka, Drama,Theatre, and Te Reo Rangatira.

Te Ua hopes that this event creates a domino effect that impacts and inspires the students, teachers, whanau and the wider communities to pursue extraordinary things.

For more information on Autaia visit aucklandlive.co.nz or or to purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Presale tickets on sale 9am, Monday 8 May and General Public 9am, Thursday 11 May.