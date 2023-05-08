Strong growth in student enrolments for 2023 - Lincoln University

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 12:22

The number of students choosing to study at Te Whare WÄnaka o Aoraki Lincoln University has increased again in 2023, continuing the University’s strong growth trajectory since the pre-COVID era (2019).

As of 1 May, 3,288 students were enrolled at Lincoln, up 16% from 2,843 at the same time last year. The University expects its total 2023 enrolments to approach 4,000 students by the end of the year.

While international student numbers have returned to 62% of pre-COVID levels, the University has experienced strong domestic growth since 2019. The number of domestic students currently enrolled, at 2,534, is 57% higher than the 2019 number of 1,613.

The Lincoln University halls of residence are filled to capacity in 2023, including 64 newly refurbished self-catered units brought on-stream for the 2023 cohort.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards said the strong growth signals Lincoln University’s increasing influence in shaping the future of the land-based sector in Aotearoa and globally.

"Our world-class education programmes position our students to contribute directly and consequentially to industry when they enter employment, and our graduate employment rate of 85% is consistently the highest of all the New Zealand universities.

"Increasingly the research we undertake at Lincoln is leading positive and impactful change in the land-based industries in an era where all sectors of society are demanding the application of more efficient and sustainable production practices that safeguard the environment and intergenerational wellbeing.

"And underpinning everything we do at Lincoln University is our outstanding student experience, where our students begin their journey to lifelong success within a thriving and inclusive student community and a vibrant, diverse and enriching campus environment."

Also contributing to the strong popularity of Lincoln University’s education programmes is the University’s fees waiver scheme.

First introduced in 2020 amid pandemic-related restrictions, the scheme has been extended to cover postgraduate study options until the end of 2024.

The fee waivers aim to help meet a growing demand for experts in the food, fibre, and environment management sectors, with the fees-free options including postgraduate certificates and diplomas, as well as taught master’s degrees and the taught component of research master’s programmes.

The most popular programmes for students attending Lincoln University in 2023 are the Bachelor of Land and Property Management and Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture).

Programme Director for the Bachelor of Land and Property Management, Professor Graham Squires, said the popularity of the programme reflects New Zealanders’ high interest in property matters, in both a personal and professional capacity.

"The reputation of our Bachelor of Land and Property Management is underpinned by the quality of the programme and our high-profile and highly regarded teaching staff, as well as our strong industry connections. The programme is accredited for five main industry bodies, which is a drawcard for those in the industry or anyone seeking employment in the sector.

"Our close engagement with the property sector enables us to provide valuable practical experience, and the employment rate from the programme is extremely high, at pretty much 100%."

Professor Squires expects the growth in domestic student numbers will soon be matched by the emerging international market for real estate/property studies.

"Skilled practitioners in the land and property management sectors will continue to be highly sought-after and well-rewarded going into the future, both nationally and internationally."