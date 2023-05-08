New research shows Kiwi workers at breaking point - ELMO

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 12:26

The cost-of-living crisis is having a significant negative impact on the mental health and productivity of the majority of New Zealand workers, according to the latest quarterly ELMO Employee Sentiment Index, with women being hit hardest. Despite working longer hours, taking on extra responsibilities at work and hoarding annual leave, financial stress and job insecurity are taking a huge toll on employees.

The new research found that 57% of New Zealand workers believe the increase in the cost of living has had a negative impact on their mental health. Women were significantly more likely to report a negative impact (66%) compared to men (49%). Almost half of Kiwi employees felt that financial stress was impacting their physical health (46%), while a third (34%) felt it was impacting their productivity in their job.

At the same time, the study revealed that more than one quarter of New Zealand workers have resorted to selling their personal possessions to help make ends meet. Women were more likely to be turning to online marketplaces with 32% selling off personal possessions compared to 18% of men.

ELMO Software CEO and Co-Founder Danny Lessem commented: "It is concerning to see the disproportionate impact on women, who are already facing barriers in the workplace. Historically, we know women are more likely to be underemployed and feel they're not working enough hours - and that's something that came through in our results. Almost a quarter of women (23%) believe they aren't working enough hours, compared to just 13% of men."

According to the survey, almost two thirds (63%) of New Zealand employees have made at least one change to their lifestyle to help offset increases in the cost of living. Almost one third (30%) have cancelled their subscription to streaming services such as Netflix, Binge or Stan, while 26% have unsubscribed from shopping/product emails. One third (33%) of women have hit the unsubscribe button, compared to one fifth (20%) of men.

Other actions taken include returning an impulse buy (18%) and cancelling or removing a credit card from their phone (11%)

However, In a sign that financial stress is hitting younger workers harder, only 38% of Baby Boomers were likely to have made a change to offset cost of living increases compared to 53% of Gen X, 76% of Millennials and 85% of Gen Z.

Alongside significant financial stress, job security is front and centre of workers’ minds with 21% of workers anticipating there will be redundancies at their company in the next three months and the same number concerned that their role will be the one to be axed.

Fear of redundancy is leading to a significant number of employees taking on extra responsibilities or putting in extra hours in a bid to safeguard their jobs. Over 54% of New Zealand employees have taken on extra responsibilities that are not part of their job description in the last three months, with 27% working harder or longer hours to keep their jobs safe.

As a last resort, 20% of New Zealand workers have saved their annual leave in the last three months in case of a redundancy.

According to Danny Lessem, "It is clear that increasing financial and job insecurity is exacting a significant toll on the wellbeing of employees, particularly women and younger workers. These findings should serve as a wake up call that to avert a burnout crisis, companies need to take proactive steps to support their employees, whether that is through financial education, mental health support or flexible working arrangements.

The research also highlights the need for an effective expenses management process, with Lessem commenting: "As the cost of living continues to rise, it is important that companies have a timely expenses management process in place to ensure their employees are not left struggling financially. Last year, the average claim submitted through ELMO Expenses was around $600. For many, that’s a significant sum of cash to be owed."