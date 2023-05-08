'The Monkeys Aotearoa welcomes Lily Macintosh and Maisie D'Cruz'

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 12:41

The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, has announced the appointment of new creative team Lily Macintosh and Maisie D’Cruz.

The talented creative duo joins after four years at DDB, where they cut their teeth on local brands such as KidsCan and helped launch Pet Refuge. Alongside this, they worked on international brands such as Volkswagen and McDonald’s. Along the way they’ve picked up a couple of Axis awards, including winning Emerging Talent in 2022.

Macintosh and D’Cruz join a talented creative department, under the guidance of their mentors, The Monkeys Creative Directors James Conner and Christie Cooper.

Regarding the new team appointment, says Cooper: ‘‘We are super thrilled to welcome Lily and Maisie. They’re great humans and talented creatives who are set to do amazing things. We’re excited to develop work with them that helps place creativity on a bigger playing field."

Says D’Cruz: "When Damon Stapleton first hired us in 2019, we were like, ‘Oh that’s pretty cool’. Then when he hired us again in 2023, we were like ‘hell yeah!’. We’re so stoked to be reunited with our day ones who have been such great mentors to us over the years and we’re excited to see what weird stuff we can get made. Slay."