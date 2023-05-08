Salvation Army 'Steet Week' sees thousands of volunteers across Aotearoa

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 13:09

Following a pause last year related to Covid-19, The Salvation Army is back in force this week with the resumption of its Red Shield Appeal ‘Street Week’ to raise funds for social service programmes that help the most in need individuals and families.

Thousands of volunteers in Salvation Army-branded high-visibility vests will be prominently located at some 500 sites around the country, including high-traffic areas such as train and bus stations, shopping malls and on footpaths in business centres.

‘Times are tough with the high cost of living, including increased grocery prices, high rents and surging interest rates,’ says Tim Hamilton, who oversees the nationwide Red Shield Appeal.

‘The theme for this year’s appeal speaks to what we are seeing as some people find themselves just "one step away" from a tipping point or personal crisis.

‘We’re hoping that people will really dig deep for that spare change and put whatever they can afford into the buckets of our collectors.’

The Street Week raises vital funds for The Salvation Army’s wraparound services which support thousands of struggling individuals and families in areas including food support, budgeting advice, housing support, counselling, youth development, social work, addictions and other practical assistance.

Mr Hamilton says last year’s Street Week was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at the time of planning for the collection. As it took many months to organise the logistics of Street Week, the uncertainty at the time of planning meant a difficult decision had to be made.

‘We’re excited to be back on the streets again this year and hope that our enthusiastic collectors and their high visibility in communities around Aotearoa will see a much-needed bump in funds for those most in need,’ says Mr Hamilton.

Salvation Army Street Week collectors wear Salvation Army-branded high-visibility vests, have a Salvation Army ID card and hold a white bucket bearing The Salvation Army Red Shield logo.

More information about the Red Shield Appeal, including how to donate, is available on The Salvation Army website: https://www.salvationarmy.org.nz/RedShield