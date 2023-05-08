Calling all top dogs! - Napier City Council

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 14:46

Last year a skateboard-riding rescue Schnauzer called Murphy took out the top dog prize - it’s a tough act to follow but out there somewhere is the 2023 champ!

Napier’s Next Dog Model is currently running on Napier City Council’s facebook page in search of a poster-dog for dog registrations.

Lance Titter, Executive Director of City Services, explains the competition is a fun way to share a serious message: Register your pooch.

"Dog registration is really important because it means we can get lost dogs back to their homes, make sure any dogs causing issues in public spaces can be managed safely, and ensure we’re providing good services and facilities for dog owners and their furry friends," says Lance.

There are over 8000 dogs registered in Napier. In the opening weekend of competition entries, 180 dogs had been entered in the competition.

To enter, owners need to post a photo of their dog model(s) on the Napier City Council facebook page by Friday 12 May. Six finalists will then be put to the public vote. The winner will win a modelling shoot, prize pack and free dog registration for 2023, and will appear on billboards reminding people to register their dog by 1 July 2023.