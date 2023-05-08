Court decides on process for EQC on-solds class action - opt in starts today, 8 May

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 15:08

Today, ‘On-sold’ homeowners can officially ‘opt in’ to be part of a class action against EQC.

Late last year, leading insurance lawyer, Grant Shand, took the case which has resulted in the High Court opening this pathway for a class action. He says it will be a key option for a number of people.

"We had the green light last year and have just been waiting for the Court to confirm the process that needs to be followed. That has now been decided and the official ‘opt in’ date starts 8 May 2023 and people have until 5pm on 22nd September 2023 to do so," he says.

If successful, the Class Action which requires people to ‘opt in’, may enable people to access a cash payment from EQC without the stringent conditions related to the Government On-Sold programme, including required remedial work, staggered payments and legal covenants put in place over the homeowner’s property.

"Many homeowners do not want to go through the stress and extended time it will take to complete repairs, and these will be extensive repairs given they are over the EQC cap," he says. "Some may be looking to move to a retirement home, some to relocate to be with family elsewhere; there are many reasons the Government On-Sold programme is not appropriate for affected homeowners."

Additionally, Mr Shand says he is hearing from a number of people that EQC has become less ‘accommodating’ with regards to the way they are running the ‘On Sold’ programme.

"I don’t know if it’s because there’s an election coming up or what, but some are finding EQC has returned to the EQC of old; behaving inconsistently and unreasonably, with some staff not aware of correct entitlements and procedure. Having this option via the class action will mean people don’t have to go through all that, which can be an incredibly difficult and stressful experience," he says.

More than 50,000 homeowners bought earthquake damaged homes they believed were properly repaired by EQC following the Canterbury earthquakes. Many of these homeowners subsequently found their homes had not been properly repaired and applied for the Government On-sold programme. A number of these homes have been found to be so badly repaired they have to be demolished and rebuilt. To be eligible for the class action does not require a person to be part of the Government scheme.

If claimants are due any amount from EQC as a result of this class action, the litigation funder will deduct a fee of up to 15% (including GST) of any settlement monies received or judgment sum awarded. Claimants will not be asked to pay any money up front or pay for a share of any costs - it’s simply a deduction of up to 15% (including GST) from any amount you are entitled to receive once the class action is resolved.

Members of the class action will have no liability for legal or court costs if the class action is unsuccessful.

Interested claimants can go here or paste this into their browser www.eqconsold.co.nz