Support available for primary industries - Waikato Regional Council

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 18:25

The Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster continues to connect agencies supporting the recovery by farmers and growers to the flooding events of January and February.

"We have had more settled weather through March and April, helping our region to dry out and clean up after a rough start to 2023, although for some there is a longer recovery pathway ahead," says Neil Bateup, group chairperson.

"The torrential rainfall and localised flooding across the Waikato and Auckland regions, power and telecommunications outages, slips, and extensive damage to the roading network, made life very challenging right across the primary sector.

"We have all seen and heard about the destruction caused in other regions, and from experience we know some people will be feeling guilty that they were less impacted and will not want to ask for help."

Neil encourages people to look after their own wellbeing and take a moment to check on neighbours. If you need advice and support, you can call your local Rural Support Trust, your rural professionals, or industry groups and supply contacts.

"We are all here and connected to support you to recover from these events," he says.

The Waikato and South Auckland Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster was set up in 2016 to bring together agencies from the primary industries, central and local government to prepare for and coordinate responses to adverse events.

Additional Information

Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254 or visit www.rural-support.org.nz

Information about dealing with floods: www.rural-support.org.nz/Adverse-Events/Flood

DairyNZ: www.dairynz.co.nz/business/adverse-events/flood/

Beef + Lamb New Zealand: www.beeflambnz.com/news-views/flood-support

Horticulture NZ www.hortnz.co.nz

Farmstrong www.farmstrong.co.nz