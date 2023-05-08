Latest offer to secondary teachers still below cost of living increase - PPTA

Monday, 8 May, 2023 - 20:26

PPTA Te Wehengarua has received an offer for settlement of the secondary teachers’ collective agreement that will be considered by the national executive when it meets later this week.

"We have told the Ministry since negotiations began nearly a year ago that secondary teachers need a pay increase that matches the cost of living. Unfortunately, this offer is below that, and over the term of the agreement represents a reduction in real terms," says Chris Abercrombie, PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president.

"It’s clear more must be done to keep secondary teachers in classrooms in Aotearoa. The PPTA Te Wehengarua staffing survey released last week showed that on average, one in every four schools that responded to the survey cancelled classes and one in every two schools had to transfer courses or classes. This is the highest proportion on record since the surveys began in 1996.

"We need a collective agreement that contains real improvements to both pay and conditions, however key areas are not addressed in this offer. There isn’t enough to recognise the contribution that relievers make to keep the school system going and no recognition of the need to provide equity in paid planning and marking time for part-time teachers."

"The facilitated bargaining has been suspended to enable us to consider the offer. Unfortunately, we cannot see that this offer provides us with a clear pathway towards settlement. The action that members have voted on, which includes rolling strikes beginning tomorrow, will still continue.

"PPTA Te Wehengarua members are committed to achieving a collective agreement that meets the needs of secondary education, in particular one that will help stem the flow of secondary teachers leaving the profession and attract people into secondary teaching."

Chris Abercrombie said the national executive is seeking feedback on the offer from members this week to inform a decision to be made this weekend on next steps.