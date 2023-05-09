Cr Grant Dermody appointed lead councillor for Project 1225 - ICC

Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 - 09:46

Invercargill City Council Councillor Grant Dermody has been appointed Lead Councillor for Project 1225, the museum rebuild project.

Mayor Nobby Clark said following the resignation of Councillor Nigel Skelt, who originally fronted the project, he needed to consider which Councillor would be best equipped to take on the role.

"Grant has already proven that he is a level-headed and logical Councillor and I believe that will transfer to Project 1225 lead with ease.

"This role will also complement his current position as Chair of Council’s Finance and Project Committee, which he has settled into well."

Cr Dermody said he was honoured to be given the opportunity to be Lead Councillor on such an immense project.

"It’s been great seeing all the progress going on and I am excited to be able to work alongside the Project Management Office to see the museum rebuild through.

"The need to have a museum in our city is something our community feels very strongly about and I am grateful that I have been chosen to help deliver it."

Dermody will spend this week getting up to speed and speaking with key staff members to understand how this project will progress.

Council Programme Director Lee Butcher said Dermody already had a good understanding of the project thanks to his role as Chair of the Finance and Projects committee, and would easily transition into the role of Lead Councillor for Project 1225.

"Grant has come on board at a great time - we’ve just had the architectural team in town to discuss the wants and needs of the project and the experience tender is currently out to market, so there is plenty going on already.

"Work is progressing extremely well and I’m looking forward to working with Grant to get it done for everyone now and for generations to come."

Clark is also considering Dermody’s role as a representative on the Bluff Community Board to ensure his workloads are suitable.