Final days to have your say on draft 2023/24 Annual Plan - Rotorua Lakes

Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 - 10:05

With just days to go until consultation on Rotorua Lakes Council’s draft 2023/24 Annual Plan closes, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell is encouraging those who haven’t yet provided feedback to have a say.

"We’ve received more than 1300 pieces of feedback in different ways so far which is a great response. The Council really appreciates and values the feedback from our community which will be considered before our final decision-making.

"We also don’t want anyone who wants to have a say to miss out, so please get any feedback in by the end of this week," Mayor Tapsell says.

The last day for feedback is this Friday, 12 May.

The draft plan sets out what services, work and projects are proposed for delivery during the next financial year (the 12 months from 1 July 2023).

To ensure rates remain as affordable as possible Council has proposed changes to some services, delaying or stopping some things and increasing fees and charges to increase revenue.

"There are a number of significant community, infrastructure, housing and economic projects we propose investing in over the next year and we’ll appreciate feedback from the community to ensure we’ve got it right," Mayor Tapsell says.

The Council has also proposed capital investment of $141 million into renewals, levels of service and growth-related projects.

Council proposes progressing with:

- Work to enable more housing, in a planned and sustainable way (Plan Change 9, development of a Future Development Strategy, sale of surplus council sites);

- Development of a revised economic development strategy to meet current and long-term challenges;

- Opportunities to unlock and enable development of more business and industrial land;

- Business cases to identify projects and budgets for inclusion in the next Long-term Plan for inner city and Fenton Street revitalisation;

- Community safety work programme;

- Wastewater treatment plant upgrade;

- Redevelopment of museum;

- Aquatic Centre redevelopment (Stage 2)

- Introduction of kerbside organic waste collection service;

- Tarawera sewerage scheme;

- Linton Park stormwater upgrade.

Feedback can be made online, by email or in hard copy as well as via Rotorua Lakes Council’s Facebook page on any of the posts related to annual plan consultation.