A unique Mother’s Day gift that blossoms in many ways - ChildFund New Zealand

Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 - 10:37

ChildFund New Zealand has partnered with The Papermill, a trust that brings together artists with intellectual disabilities in Aotearoa, to offer an extra special gift idea for Mother’s Day this May 14th.

ChildFund’s special Mother’s Day campaign offers Kiwis the chance to order a handcrafted Mother’s Day card sewn with wildflower seeds. The cards are made by artists from The

Papermill, a trust-owned creative space in Whangarei, where people with intellectual disabilities make handmade crafts from natural fibres and recycled paper.

"I’m so excited by this campaign, and how, through these exquisite handmade cards made by the dedicated local artists, we can support an organisation doing amazing work right here in Aotearoa, alongside making a difference for the communities we support," ChildFund Programmes Director and mother of two, Maria Trogolo says.

The card can be planted and once watered will grow into wildflowers.

The Papermill in Whangarei was established in 1989 as a safe, vibrant space where artists with intellectual disabilities can gain work experience while creating beautiful art and craft.

ChildFund New Zealand works with communities in the Pacific, Africa, and Asia as part of an international alliance that started over 80 years ago and relentlessly works to transform the lives of children by initiatives that drive communities towards self-reliance in providing for their children including children with disabilities.

"Helping mothers and other carers to provide for their children is a focus for ChildFund in our work across all the communities we work with, whether it be in nutrition, positive parenting, accessing better healthcare or education," Maria says.

"Every mother wants the best for her children and Mother’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate mums, mother figures and other special caregivers both here and overseas."

The handmade cards are available at childfund.org.nz/mothers-day and ordering one not only supports ChildFund's work helping mothers provide for their children in the Pacific, Asia and Africa, but will also support people living with disabilities in Whangarei.