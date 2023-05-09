Have your say on the destination brand for the Taupo region - Council

Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 - 15:22

One of the first action points from Te Ihirangi, the Taupo Regional Destination Management Plan, is a review of the regional destination brand and logo: "LoveTaupo".

Destination Great Lake Taupo is launching a project to bring together the region’s individual identities and gems, to ensure the brand is reflective of the entire rohe. Feedback from the community workshops that helped shape the Destination Management Plan (DMP) made it clear that different areas wanted to feel connected to the brand and still be able to promote their own regional strengths.

DGLT General Manager Jane Wilson says that the brand and the way that we market the destination is important to our communities across the entire region.

"Ensuring that our brand platform and messaging considers all areas of the rohe - including southern and western parts - is essential, so we will be running a series of workshops to get feedback from around the region. We want to hear from iwi, businesses, Council and the wider community to make sure that our brand inspires local pride and grows the value of the tourism economy.

"We’ve asked brand agency Principals to lead and facilitate these workshops as we are keen to keep a level of independence around the process. We want participants to feel free to be open and honest, and know that there is not an already planned outcome to the project. This is about listening and learning to find a brand solution that works for everyone."

Principals have worked with DGLT before so they have a strong understanding of the community values and the importance of the DMP in guiding a regenerative future for the region.

This work is being funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment as part of their Tourism Communities: Support, Recovery and Re-Set Plan to support the implementation of destination management plans.

Fedback will be collected at the following workshops:

30 May: TaupÅ, 10am - 12pm. Location: Suncourt Hotel

TaupÅ, 5 - 7pm. Location: Suncourt Hotel

31 May: Mangakino, 2 - 4pm. Location: St John's Hall

13 June: TÅ«rangi, 10am -12pm. Location: Tongariro Lodge

If you would like to attend a workshop, please register at www.lovetaupo.com/dmp.