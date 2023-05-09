Smooth Hill Landfill granted consent - Dunedin City Council

Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 - 18:39

The Dunedin City Council is now in a position to progress work on a new top-class landfill at Smooth Hill, after the Environment Court today granted consent for the project.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says the decision, following a Court mediation process, reflects the hard work of DCC staff and other parties over many years.

"We’re pleased to have reached this point after what has been a long but constructive process.

"Today’s decision by the Environment Court resolves the one outstanding appeal relating to the landfill and grants consent for its development.

"The result will be a high-quality modern landfill built to the highest specifications, that will serve our city for decades to come."

One of the key next steps will be the formation of a community liaison group, which will be an important conduit between the DCC and the community as the landfill project takes shape.

"The new group will ensure we have open and constructive dialogue with our community regarding the landfill’s development and operation, which is important.

"We will continue to work with our community in a range of ways to keep people updated and listen to their concerns."