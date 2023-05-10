Options and opportunities as young local watermen

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 08:25

These two young watermen have found a promising career path on their back doorstep, taking care of the water networks in the Hurunui District.

Riki Pugh 25, and Ethan Dellaway, 24, have recently completed their Level 4 Water Reticulation qualification, funded by Hurunui District Council who’s wing they have been under for five years now.

The qualification was obtained through Connexis, an infrastructure training organisation.

After high school Pugh and Dellaway had dabbled in other job pathways but the opportunity to work for Council and begin an apprenticeship in water and stormwater systems, getting paid to work while learning more about their own back yard, was too good to pass up.

They started out assisting fellow Utilities staff with various jobs, learning their way around the District and its many schemes. Now with their own branded work vehicles, both men have their own responsibilities and job lists.

Dellaway said getting paid to learn has been great, and working for their own Council means they can stay on home turf. "We’ve built great relationships, we really know our communities which is especially important in rural areas where we’re working a lot with local farmers directly," he said.

Both men have embraced the opportunity to learn new skills including motorbike courses, digger driving, and 4WD training. They say their work is rewarding, providing an essential service to their community.

Project management, drain laying, and team leadership are career pathways they can take from this qualification, and Pugh said the diversity of their job where they get to work in different places every day, from hills to towns, will aways be a highlight.

"We’re working in different places all the time, it’s a great way to experience the whole District," said Pugh.

They agreed it’s very satisfying being part of a team that provides an essential service to the community, where they take pride in their work to ensure the reliable delivery of drinking water.

Pugh said there’s many options out there after school which doesn’t mean going to university.

"For now, we’re just keeping our head down, we’ll keep doing what we’re doing."

Alex Makogon, Field Operation Manager for Three Waters, said it’s fantastic to see these young men grow and develop in an industry like this, taking on the challenge of learning new skills while maintaining a high level of service to the community which Council prides itself on.

"Hurunui District Council will be focusing on offering more training opportunities to young people in our District, it’s great to have them on board with us."